Dubai: When celebrated acting legend Jackie Chan turned 70 this April, he shared a heartwarming message about the privilege of reaching that age. Yet, as Chan continues to inspire on-screen, it raises the question: does the entertainment world he helped shape—one often focused on youth and agility—truly celebrate its veteran stars?

“Age is an objective fact, so I do not deliberately challenge unsuitable actions, nor do I pay much attention to discussions about my age. Instead, what is more important to me is finding films that are suitable for my current stage in life and portraying each role to the best of my ability,” Chan said in an exclusive interview with Gulf News.

But he could have happily fooled us. In his latest movie, Panda Plan, Chan is seen performing gravity-defying motorcycle stunts, clinging to buildings, and fighting off villains—a testament to his enduring prowess as an action icon. He plays himself—an iconic action star—in this family-friendly action comedy, out in UAE cinemas on October 31.

Jackie Chan is still going strong at 70. A still from his new film 'Panda Plan'

“It was quite a unique and interesting experience for me to play Jackie Chan,” he quipped. In the film, Chan’s character is on call to rescue a rare panda from a clutch of evil men. So, what inspired this Zhang Luan directorial?

“I remember the first time I watched Kung Fu Panda, I was thinking that pandas are our Chinese national treasure, but it was Hollywood that first put Pandas into a movie and made such a good commercial film out of it. So, I really hope that one day we can make a movie about pandas based on our own Chinese themes,” he added.

Southeast Asia’s biggest cultural export, Chan seeks to pay it forward by honoring his roots. According to the Shanghai Noon star, promoting the concept of protecting national treasures has been his calling for decades.

“From my early films like Project A and Dragon Lord to later ones like The Myth, and even in movies I directed myself such as CZ12: Chinese Zodiac, I have continuously emphasised this. Panda Plan follows the same theme; it’s just that this time, the national treasure is the panda,” he explained.

Jackie Chan has acted in over 150 movies and is known for action and stellar comic timing

For Panda Plan, he has also roped in the stunt doubles for child actors in The Karate Kid to handle the action choreography.

“It’s led by the young member of the Jackie Chan Stunt Team, Lü Shijia, with assistant choreographers Su Hang and Li Lei. After graduating from school, they joined the Jackie Chan Stunt Team and learned and practiced alongside the senior members of the team on various sets. Today, they are capable of handling major responsibilities on their own,” said Chan.

Their approach to action design is more youthful and aligns well with the style of this film, he noted. It’s also his way of paying it forward. So, what would his legacy look like?

“I am very fortunate to have worked in this industry for decades, starting as a young martial arts stuntman and progressing to where I am today. Back then, I had no idea I would achieve what I have today. I simply set goals for myself to ensure that every film and every scene I shot was done well, leaving no room for regrets.”

He believes that his journey and meteoric rise in Asian and Hollywood projects were boosted by help from “many excellent directors, action actors, and action choreographers.”

With over 150 films to his name, Jackie Chan has become a beloved figure in cinema worldwide. His fearless stunts, incredible martial arts skills, and charming humor have not only entertained audiences but made him a relatable hero across cultures. He’s a trailblazer in representing Asian culture in Hollywood and beyond. But is enough being done to represent actors like him, and what does he truly feel about the current push for diversity and inclusion?

Here's a look at Jackie Chan in 'The Iron Mask'

“Compared to a decade ago, there is a growing number of films and TV series that reflect Asian perspectives being produced and released. This is a gradual process, and we should approach it with a positive mindset. Stories from more countries, regions, and ethnicities are being presented to audiences, including those from Asia,” he explained. But this self-effacing icon doesn’t see himself as an agent of change on that front and believes that the path ahead is “unknown and uncertain.”

Yet, he’s hopeful. While he doesn't consider himself as a torchbearer for Asian stars, he's optimistic about their future.

“I am not sure if I can be considered a pioneer because there have been many Asian filmmakers, including directors, actors, and writers, who have been exploring and making efforts to blend with different styles from Hollywood. The path ahead is always unknown, and we are uncertain whether each step we take now is the right one. However, an increasing number of film styles and content are continuously being unearthed, leading to much progress in the diversity and inclusivity in cinema,” he said. And he has always championed talent.

“I established the Jackie Chan Stunt Team very early on, and this team has always been a great help to me. The team members are not fixed; some are martial arts actors, while others work in positions like martial arts instruction, action choreography, wirework, cinematography, and more. I always encourage them to learn and experiment more on set. In my films, I often collaborate with new actors and directors. As long as I see them putting in genuine effort and constantly learning, I am very willing to help them.”

Don’t Miss It!

'Panda Plan' is out in UAE cinemas on October 31