“I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry! It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old,” he added.

Chan’s post also included a series of throwback pictures of his illustrious career. “Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: ‘Jackie, it’s going to be your 70th birthday!’ Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second — l’m 70 years old already?” he wrote.

Chan continued, “After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said: ‘being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.’ Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old.””A big thank you to everyone for all your birthday wishes. Hope everyone stays happy and healthy,” he concluded.