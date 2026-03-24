New September 2026 dates announced as organisers respond to fan concerns over tickets
Dubai: Fans planning to attend this year’s Middle East Film & Comic Con will have to wait a little longer, as organisers have officially announced that the event has been postponed from its original April dates. The convention, which was scheduled to take place from 24–26 April 2026, will now be held from 11–13 September 2026 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
According to an official announcement shared on the event’s social media, the new September dates were chosen to ensure the best possible experience for fans, guests, and exhibitors. Organisers stated that the change will allow more time to prepare an exciting line-up of celebrity guests, comic creators, exhibitors, performances and competitions for the region’s pop culture community.
The event is known as one of the region’s biggest pop culture festivals, bringing together fans of comics, movies, gaming, anime, cosplay and television under one roof. Each year, the convention typically features celebrity meet-and-greets, artist alleys, gaming zones, panel discussions, cosplay competitions and exclusive merchandise.
Several fans commented under the official announcement asking about ticket refunds, particularly those who had already made travel or accommodation arrangements for the original April dates. In response, the official event account replied to multiple comments confirming that refunds are available upon request through their ticketing partner. Organisers also stated that they would assist attendees who booked accommodation through the event’s official hotel partner, HotelMaps, to help adjust or manage their bookings.
Many fans responded positively to the postponement, saying the extra time could mean bigger celebrity announcements, more exhibitors, and a larger event overall.
Organisers also confirmed that tickets already purchased will remain valid for the new September dates, so ticket holders will not need to make any changes to their existing bookings. More announcements regarding guests, attractions and ticket updates are expected in the coming months as preparations continue for the rescheduled event.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji