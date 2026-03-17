Fan-favourite convention scheduled for May 2026 postponed and organisers promise new dates
Dubai: One of the Bahrain's most anticipated pop culture events, Bahrain Comic Con, has been postponed, just weeks ahead of its scheduled return. Originally set to take place on May 1 and 2, 2026, the convention had been gearing up for another large-scale edition, promising celebrity appearances, cosplay showcases, gaming zones and fan meet-and-greets.
The postponement comes amid a backdrop of regional tensions, which have already impacted public events and large gatherings across parts of the Middle East in recent weeks.
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Since its launch in 2018, Bahrain Comic Con has grown into the country's flagship fan convention, even named The Biggest Pop Culture Con in Bahrain, attracting thousands of attendees each year.
The event brings global and regional pop culture bringing together fans of comics, anime, gaming, film and television under one roof. Previous editions have featured international celebrity guests, live performances and competitive cosplay events.
The 2026 edition was expected to build on that momentum, with organisers promising a “bigger return” with a change in venue and an expanded programme designed to draw fans from across the GCC.
As of now, no new dates have been officially announced. Organisers have acknowledged the disappointment among fans, signaling that updates will follow once conditions allow for a safe and successful rescheduling.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji