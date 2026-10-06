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Joy Awards 2027 set to be cancelled in Saudi Arabia as entertainment calendar shifts

Major Saudi entertainment events postponed or canceled for 2026

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Star-studded Joy Awards 2027 may not return as Saudi Arabia reshuffles events
Star-studded Joy Awards 2027 may not return as Saudi Arabia reshuffles events
AFP file

Saudi Arabia is set to cancel next year’s Joy Awards as the kingdom reviews spending priorities, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The star-studded awards ceremony, held each January in Riyadh, has become a major fixture on Saudi Arabia’s entertainment calendar and the wider Arab entertainment industry.

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The Joy Awards have grown into one of the region’s prominent entertainment events since being introduced in Riyadh.

The Joy Awards evolved from the 2019 Joy Forum and returned in 2022 as part of Riyadh Season, with public-voted honours spanning film, television, music, sport and social media, alongside special awards such as Personality of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

International names headline ceremony

The awards have featured major international stars, with John Travolta receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award and Salman Khan being named Personality of the Year in 2022. Since then, honourees have included Anthony Hopkins, Morgan Freeman, Andrea Bocelli and Hans Zimmer.

The 2026 ceremony featured performances by Katy Perry, Robbie Williams and Il Divo, while Forest Whitaker and Farouk Hosny received Lifetime Achievement awards and Millie Bobby Brown was named Personality of the Year.

Shah Rukh Khan, Oscar Isaac and other international stars attended the event. The General Entertainment Authority and MBC Group have not confirmed the reported cancellation, Reuters reported.

Other Saudi events undergo changes

Any decision on the 2027 Joy Awards would come after changes to other major events on Saudi Arabia’s entertainment calendar.

The Red Sea International Film Festival, due to be held in Jeddah from December 3 to 12, has been moved to late 2027 following a review of logistics.

According to Reuters, organisers said the decision was not linked to regional conflict or budget cuts and confirmed that programmes including the Red Sea Fund and Red Sea Labs would continue.

Soundstorm, the major Riyadh music festival scheduled for December 3 and 4, will also not be held in 2026.

Organiser MDL Beast said the festival would return in 2027 but did not provide a reason for the cancellation, Reuters reported.

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hollywoodbollywoodSaudi Arabia

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