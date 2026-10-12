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Saudi consulate in Dubai provides buses for citizens stranded by flight cancellations

Emiratis offer homes and support as attacks on Saudi airports disrupt flights from UAE

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi consulate in Dubai arranges buses for stranded citizens after flight cancellations due to airport attacks in Saudi Arabia, while Emiratis offering accommodation, transport and other assistance to Saudi travellers stranded in the UAE.
Saudi consulate in Dubai arranges buses for stranded citizens after flight cancellations due to airport attacks in Saudi Arabia, while Emiratis offering accommodation, transport and other assistance to Saudi travellers stranded in the UAE.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia's consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has arranged buses to transport Saudi citizens overland after flight cancellations left some travellers unable to return home following attacks on airports in the Kingdom.

The consulate announced the transport arrangements as airlines cancelled services from the UAE to several Saudi cities amid continuing disruption to air travel.

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The announcement prompted an outpouring of messages from Emiratis offering accommodation, transport and other assistance to Saudi travellers stranded in the UAE.

“Our homes are open to them,” one Emirati wrote on social media, describing Saudi visitors as brothers in their “second home”.

Another wrote: “They are among their family and brothers, and our homes are open to them. May God return them safely and happily to their families.”

Abdullah Al Mazrouei wrote: “Honouring a guest is a duty, but a Saudi is a brother, not a guest.”

Other users echoed the sentiment, saying Saudi citizens in the UAE should consider themselves among family rather than visitors.

Flights cancelled after Saudi airport attacks

Emirates cancelled flights from Dubai to Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Sunday and Monday, according to schedules published on the airline's website.

Flydubai also cancelled flights to Riyadh until October 14.

The disruption followed an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said 13 people were killed and 309 injured.

King Khalid International Airport was targeted again on Sunday, while GACA also reported a new attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam later in the day.

Saudi aviation authorities said assessments were under way to determine the extent of the damage and ensure the safety of airport facilities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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