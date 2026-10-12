Emiratis offer homes and support as attacks on Saudi airports disrupt flights from UAE
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has arranged buses to transport Saudi citizens overland after flight cancellations left some travellers unable to return home following attacks on airports in the Kingdom.
The consulate announced the transport arrangements as airlines cancelled services from the UAE to several Saudi cities amid continuing disruption to air travel.
The announcement prompted an outpouring of messages from Emiratis offering accommodation, transport and other assistance to Saudi travellers stranded in the UAE.
“Our homes are open to them,” one Emirati wrote on social media, describing Saudi visitors as brothers in their “second home”.
Another wrote: “They are among their family and brothers, and our homes are open to them. May God return them safely and happily to their families.”
Abdullah Al Mazrouei wrote: “Honouring a guest is a duty, but a Saudi is a brother, not a guest.”
Other users echoed the sentiment, saying Saudi citizens in the UAE should consider themselves among family rather than visitors.
Emirates cancelled flights from Dubai to Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Sunday and Monday, according to schedules published on the airline's website.
Flydubai also cancelled flights to Riyadh until October 14.
The disruption followed an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday.
Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said 13 people were killed and 309 injured.
King Khalid International Airport was targeted again on Sunday, while GACA also reported a new attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam later in the day.
Saudi aviation authorities said assessments were under way to determine the extent of the damage and ensure the safety of airport facilities.