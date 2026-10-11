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Saudi Arabia urges stranded citizens to seek help as Houthi attacks disrupt flights

Foreign Ministry issues advisory after attacks on Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam airports

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The warning follows a deadly attack on Riyadh airport on Saturday and Sunday that killed at least 12 people and injured more than 300, prompting authorities to suspend operations while assessing damage and ensuring the safety of airport facilities.
The warning follows a deadly attack on Riyadh airport on Saturday and Sunday that killed at least 12 people and injured more than 300, prompting authorities to suspend operations while assessing damage and ensuring the safety of airport facilities.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry has urged citizens stranded abroad or unable to reach their destinations because of flight cancellations and delays to contact Saudi diplomatic missions for assistance, as Houthi attacks on the kingdom's airports continue to disrupt air travel.

The ministry said the advisory applied particularly to passengers affected by the suspension or delay of flights to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which has been repeatedly targeted by Yemen's Houthi rebels in recent days.

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The warning follows a deadly attack on Riyadh airport on Saturday and Sunday that killed at least 12 people and injured more than 300, prompting authorities to suspend operations while assessing damage and ensuring the safety of airport facilities.

Flight disruptions have also affected Jeddah and Dammam, while Saudi authorities reported that a projectile landed near King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

The Foreign Ministry called on affected citizens to contact Saudi embassies and consulates in the countries where they are staying to obtain assistance and guidance.

Saudi embassy in London issues emergency advisory

The Saudi Embassy in Britain separately urged citizens whose flights had been cancelled or delayed, or who were unable to reach their destinations, to contact the embassy through its emergency hotline or visit its premises.

The embassy said assistance was available around the clock.

Saudi nationals in Britain can call 00447799519495 or visit the embassy at 30 Charles Street, London W1J 5DZ.

The travel advisory comes amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, whose missile and drone attacks have targeted airports and other infrastructure across the kingdom.

Several international airlines have suspended or cancelled services to Riyadh, while aviation authorities have warned of heightened risks to civilian aircraft operating in Saudi airspace.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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