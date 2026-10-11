Foreign Ministry issues advisory after attacks on Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam airports
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry has urged citizens stranded abroad or unable to reach their destinations because of flight cancellations and delays to contact Saudi diplomatic missions for assistance, as Houthi attacks on the kingdom's airports continue to disrupt air travel.
The ministry said the advisory applied particularly to passengers affected by the suspension or delay of flights to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which has been repeatedly targeted by Yemen's Houthi rebels in recent days.
The warning follows a deadly attack on Riyadh airport on Saturday and Sunday that killed at least 12 people and injured more than 300, prompting authorities to suspend operations while assessing damage and ensuring the safety of airport facilities.
Flight disruptions have also affected Jeddah and Dammam, while Saudi authorities reported that a projectile landed near King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.
The Foreign Ministry called on affected citizens to contact Saudi embassies and consulates in the countries where they are staying to obtain assistance and guidance.
The Saudi Embassy in Britain separately urged citizens whose flights had been cancelled or delayed, or who were unable to reach their destinations, to contact the embassy through its emergency hotline or visit its premises.
The embassy said assistance was available around the clock.
Saudi nationals in Britain can call 00447799519495 or visit the embassy at 30 Charles Street, London W1J 5DZ.
The travel advisory comes amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, whose missile and drone attacks have targeted airports and other infrastructure across the kingdom.
Several international airlines have suspended or cancelled services to Riyadh, while aviation authorities have warned of heightened risks to civilian aircraft operating in Saudi airspace.