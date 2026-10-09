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UAE-Saudi Arabia flights: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai flights to Riyadh cancelled

Emirates, Etihad and flydubai list Riyadh cancellations, Air Arabia reports flight changes

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Passengers travelling between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are advised to check airline websites for the latest flight status and schedule changes.
Passengers travelling between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are advised to check airline websites for the latest flight status and schedule changes.
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Dubai: Several flights from the UAE to Riyadh have been cancelled on Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10, according to the airlines’ websites, with Emirates, Etihad and flydubai reporting changes to their schedules.

Emirates cancelled three flights between Dubai and Riyadh across Friday and Saturday, while Etihad cancelled eight flights between Abu Dhabi and the Saudi capital over the two days. flydubai also listed cancellations on its Dubai–Riyadh route.

Air Arabia reported a late arrival and a flight that had yet to depart on Friday, while its two Riyadh flights scheduled for Saturday were listed as operating as planned. The airline also listed cancellations on services to Abha and Tabuk.

The cancellations come amid widespread flight disruption following attacks on Saudi Arabia’s airports, including Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport and Abha airport.

Saudi authorities said attacks on Riyadh airport on Thursday targeted airport facilities and a Saudia aircraft, killing three Saudi nationals and injuring several people. Airport operations have faced repeated interruptions amid security concerns and airspace restrictions. A Saudia pilot was killed in the attacks and an aircraft was damaged as well.

UAE airline cancellations

Emirates cancellations

Emirates cancelled flights EK815, EK819 and EK817 on Friday and Saturday, according to the airline’s website.

The airline attributed the cancellations to operational reasons and said it was working to rebook affected passengers to their final destinations.

Passengers travelling between Dubai and Riyadh should check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Etihad cancels eight flights

Etihad Airways cancelled six flights between Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport and Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Friday, October 9, and two on Saturday, October 10.

The affected flights on Friday were EY551, EY552, EY555, EY556, EY559 and EY560. On Saturday, EY551 and EY552 were listed as cancelled.

Etihad advised passengers to check their flight status, warning that further schedule changes were possible.

flydubai Riyadh flights

flydubai listed cancellations affecting its Dubai–Riyadh services on Friday and Saturday, according to the airline’s website.

The affected flight numbers were FZ847, FZ841 and FZ855.

Passengers have been advised to reconfirm their flight’s operating status before travelling to the airport.

flydubai cancels Saudi flights

flydubai has cancelled flights to Riyadh and Yanbu until October 10, while services to Abha have been cancelled until October 11, the airline aadded.

The cancellations affect travel between Dubai and the three Saudi Arabian destinations, according to the airline’s announcement.

A flydubai spokesperson said: “flydubai flights to Riyadh and Yanbu have been cancelled until October 10, while flights to Abha have been cancelled until October 11."

"We are closely monitoring the situation and remain in coordination with the relevant authorities. We will keep our customers informed of any updates to flight schedules through our official channels," the airline said.

“Customers whose travel plans have been affected by these cancellations can visit the Manage Booking section on flydubai.com to review their refund or rebooking options. Customers who booked through travel agents are advised to contact them directly.”

Air Arabia flight status

Air Arabia reported changes to its Riyadh services on Friday, October 9, according to the airline’s website.

Flight G9151 arrived late, while G9154 had not yet departed at the time reflected in the supplied flight-status information.

For Saturday, October 10, both G9151 and G9154 were listed as operating as scheduled.

Other Saudi Arabia flights

Air Arabia also listed cancellations affecting flights to other Saudi destinations.

Flight G9195 to Abha was cancelled on both Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10. Flight G9191 to Tabuk was cancelled on Friday, October 9.

Travellers flying from the UAE to Saudi Arabia should check their airline’s website for the latest departure information before leaving for the airport, as flight schedules may change.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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Related Topics:
Etihad AirwaysFlyDubaiEmirates airlineAir Arabia

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