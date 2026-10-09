Dubai: Several flights from the UAE to Riyadh have been cancelled on Friday, October 9, and Saturday, October 10 , according to the airlines’ websites, with Emirates, Etihad and flydubai reporting changes to their schedules.

Saudi authorities said attacks on Riyadh airport on Thursday targeted airport facilities and a Saudia aircraft, killing three Saudi nationals and injuring several people. Airport operations have faced repeated interruptions amid security concerns and airspace restrictions. A Saudia pilot was killed in the attacks and an aircraft was damaged as well.

Air Arabia reported a late arrival and a flight that had yet to depart on Friday, while its two Riyadh flights scheduled for Saturday were listed as operating as planned. The airline also listed cancellations on services to Abha and Tabuk.

Emirates cancelled three flights between Dubai and Riyadh across Friday and Saturday, while Etihad cancelled eight flights between Abu Dhabi and the Saudi capital over the two days. flydubai also listed cancellations on its Dubai–Riyadh route.

“Customers whose travel plans have been affected by these cancellations can visit the Manage Booking section on flydubai.com to review their refund or rebooking options. Customers who booked through travel agents are advised to contact them directly.”

"We are closely monitoring the situation and remain in coordination with the relevant authorities. We will keep our customers informed of any updates to flight schedules through our official channels," the airline said.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.