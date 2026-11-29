Latest developments affect regional security, oil supplies and airline schedules.
Regional tensions continue to affect security, maritime activity and air travel, with fresh developments reported around the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East. Iran has reiterated its warning that the strategic waterway will remain closed until its demands are met, while reporting a US drone strike on a fishing boat and an oil tanker fire near the Strait.
Meanwhile, Pakistan is deploying troops to Saudi Arabia to strengthen its defensive capabilities, and Saudi-led coalition forces say they have intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh.
For UAE residents, the latest developments also include the UAE's diplomatic response to remarks against Bahrain, continuing flight disruptions to Saudi Arabia and fresh uncertainty over regional oil supplies. Here is what you need to know.
The UAE has condemned offensive remarks made against Bahrain and its judiciary during a meeting in Beirut, reaffirming its support for the Kingdom's sovereignty. It welcomed Lebanon's clarification that the statements did not represent its official position and called for measures to prevent similar incidents.
Pakistan is deploying troops to Saudi Arabia to strengthen its defensive capabilities amid regional security concerns. The military said the deployment falls under existing defence cooperation agreements and supports the Kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has urged civilians to evacuate Ras Isa port, warning them to leave the area for their safety.
Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, the coalition's spokesperson, said the Joint Forces Command had issued the evacuation request and shared a map identifying the location.
Earlier on Sunday, Saudi-led coalition forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh by Yemen's Houthi movement, Al-Maliki said.
Iranian Army chief Major-General Amir Hatami said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until Tehran's conditions were met. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi praised the Navy's role in protecting the strategic waterway, while the IRGC warned it was ready to respond to threats.
Iranian state media reported that a US drone struck a fishing boat carrying three people near Sirik, close to the Strait of Hormuz. Two people were rescued and taken to hospital, while a search continued for the third.
An oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Navy said. Separately, UKMTO reported that armed individuals boarded a cargo ship near Yemen's Gulf of Aden before leaving. The crew were unharmed.
A Washington Post report, citing unnamed sources, said a team working with SpaceX concluded that Iran had used Starlink services in attacks on US forces. The report also highlighted questions over the US military's use of the related Starshield service.
Iranian adviser Mohammad Mokhber warned Iraq against allowing Washington to interfere in bilateral economic relations. His remarks came as Baghdad tightened border controls to tackle oil smuggling.
Iran said flights to Turkey continue to operate normally, with no services suspended. More than 10 Iranian airlines operate direct flights to Istanbul, Ankara and Van, according to the country's Civil Aviation Organisation.
OPEC+ members face challenging talks on 2027 production quotas amid uncertainty over global supply and demand. A possible oil surplus could prompt production cuts, while disagreements over output capacity are expected.
US consumers spent a record $13.1 billion online on Black Friday, up 11 per cent year on year. However, higher fuel and consumer goods costs linked partly to the Iran war are adding pressure on household budgets. Global online sales reached $82.7 billion.
Airline schedules between the UAE, India and Saudi Arabia remain affected by regional disruption, with several carriers extending suspensions or operating reduced services.
Etihad Airways: Passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam and Riyadh are cancelled until December 31. Abu Dhabi-Jeddah flights continue to operate as scheduled.
flydubai: Services to Dammam are operating on a reduced schedule. Flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until December 10, while Abha services are suspended until December 30.
IndiGo: Select flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah have resumed. Riyadh and Dammam services remain cancelled until December 7.
Air India and Air India Express: Flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh remain suspended until November 30, according to the airlines' latest advisory.
Akasa Air: The Indian airline has extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh until January 31, 2027, and Jeddah until January 10, 2027.
Passengers should check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status, rebooking options and refund arrangements before heading to the airport.
The latest developments highlight how the continuing US-Iran standoff extends beyond military and diplomatic tensions, with potential implications for shipping, aviation and global energy markets.
For UAE residents, the key areas to monitor are the security situation around the Strait of Hormuz, developments affecting maritime traffic, further changes to regional airline schedules and any new announcements from UAE authorities.
Travellers heading to Saudi Arabia or connecting through regional airports should check flight updates directly with their airlines before leaving home. With diplomatic efforts continuing and the situation remaining fluid, residents should rely on official UAE announcements and verified updates rather than unconfirmed reports on social media.