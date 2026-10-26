US-Israel-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (Oct. 26, 2026)

Major UAE hubs like DXB in Dubai and AUH in Abu Dhabi continue to operate, but passengers face ongoing select flight cancellations and schedule changes due to continuing regional disruptions and Saudi-related route adjustments.

Saudi routes: Several airlines, including Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia, have cancelled or adjusted Saudi services, with some suspensions running into November and December.

Riyadh’s King Khalid airport reopened terminals 1 and 2 on Sunday (Oct. 25) after a two-week closure, but the Houthis say it remains a target.

Indian carriers: IndiGo has cancelled Riyadh flights through Oct. 31, and Akasa Air has suspended Jeddah flights until Nov. 10.

Iran: Flights by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE remain suspended until further notice.

Good news: European routes are returning. Lufthansa restarted Dubai-Munich and Frankfurt on Oct. 25; SWISS returns to Zurich on Oct. 27, Eurowings from Nov. 1. British Airways is scheduled to resume on Nov. 4 and Austrian Airlines from Dec. 12.

flydubai: Flights to Riyadh, Dammam, and Abha are suspended through October 29. Tel Aviv services remain affected following prior security incidents.

Etihad Airways: Flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam/Riyadh are cancelled through November 5.

Air Arabia: Flights from Sharjah to Riyadh, Abha, Dammam, and Taif are cancelled with no specific resumption date announced.

International Resumptions: Lufthansa is gradually resuming Dubai–Frankfurt services today (October 26), following Munich flights on October 25.

Aegean Airlines has also restarted direct Athens–Dubai flights.