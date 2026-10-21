US-Israel-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today, Oct. 21, 2026

Diplomatic standoff intensifies as Iran sets conditions for peace
Daily life in the UAE continues, though the Iran war’s ripple effects continue to be felt across the region, in certain sectors.
Etihad has extended cancellations to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam through Oct. 24, while Riyadh’s main airport remains suspended, according to travel advisories.
Overnight, Iran’s foreign minister said Hormuz stays shut until Washington accepts a seven-day deal, and US crude jumped above $109 a barrel.
Here’s what UAE residents need to know today, Oct. 21, on flights, security, fuel prices and diplomacy:
Etihad has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam through Saturday, Oct. 24, and says further changes are possible.
Emirates and flydubai have also cancelled services to those cities, though Dubai-Medina flights are still listed as operating.
Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have suspended Saudi flights until Oct. 24.
Some European carriers are due back soon: Lufthansa and SWISS resume Oct. 25 to 27, British Airways Nov. 4, and Wizz Air returns to Dubai Oct. 25.
Overnight, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbar Araghchi says the Strait of Hormuz stays shut until the US accepts a 7-day deal, and that Iran rejected US-backed talks in Pakistan and set seven conditions.
A tanker also exploded near the strait. Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance told Reuters that Iran must significantly reduce its uranium-enrichment capacity before Washington agrees to end the war.
Brent rose 1.21% to $110 per barrel on Wednesday (Oct. 21, 1.17pm Beijing time) and US crude WTI gained 0.95% to reach $98.82, as per OilPrice.com. Murban crude, meanwhile, stood at $110 per barrel, down $1.06 or -0.95%.
The US Energy Information Administration expects Brent to average about $105 in the fourth quarter. This could see a sustained pressure on fuel, shipping and imported-goods costs.
There is no new official UAE guidance suggesting residents change daily routines. Advisories abroad remain: the US keeps the UAE at Level 3 (reconsider travel), and Australia advises reconsidering the need to travel.
A US embassy alert also urges “heightened vigilance” for Americans in the region. On a positive note, IAEA experts commended the UAE’s emergency preparedness after a mission to the Barakah nuclear plant.
Arab News reported on Wednesday that five drones launched toward Saudi Arabia had been intercepted, while Kuwait reaffirmed support for Riyadh.
In Yemen, Iran-backed Houthi rebels struck a residential area in Taiz, third-largest city, killing two teenage girls and renewing attention on the dangers faced by civilians in Taiz, which has been under attack and siege during the country's escalating conflict. This follows a deadly Houthi strike that killed 73 recruits in a government military camp, according to a senior Yemeni government official.
Tom Barrack, the US envoy to Syria and Iraq, told the Global Security Forum in Doha, Qatar that President Donald Trump “has been clear that he supports Saudi Arabia, and the backing that they need logistically we'll supply.”
In addition, UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the British government would expand its support to Saudi Arabia to include defensive patrols to protect Saudi cities from attacks. Potentially, it could mean British planes would attack missiles or drones in the air, but would not strike Houthi targets on the ground. Britain had already offered to help with in-air refueling of Saudi planes.
Check flight status directly with your airline before heading to the airport.
Rely on official UAE channels, not unverified social media.
Expect last-minute changes through at least Oct. 24.