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Japan cancels its sixth Japan Festival in Saudi Arabia, citing safety concerns for visitors and participants

Japanese embassy says preparations will begin for next year’s festival to strengthen ties

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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“It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of the 6th Japan Festival, which was scheduled to take place in November 2026,” the embassy said.
“It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of the 6th Japan Festival, which was scheduled to take place in November 2026,” the embassy said.
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Dubai: The Japanese Embassy in Saudi Arabia has cancelled the sixth Japan Festival, scheduled for November 2026, citing concerns over the safety of visitors and participants.

In a statement, the embassy expressed regret over the decision, acknowledging that thousands of visitors had been looking forward to this year's event.

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“It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of the 6th Japan Festival, which was scheduled to take place in November 2026,” the embassy said.

“Although we know many of you were looking forward to this year's Japan Festival, we have made this difficult decision, prioritizing the safety of all our visitors and participants above all else.”

The embassy confirmed that preparations would begin for next year's festival, with plans to make the event more vibrant and further strengthen ties between Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The embassy also thanked visitors for their understanding and expressed hope of welcoming them to the next edition.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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