Flagship FII conference was scheduled for October 26–29 in Riyadh
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has postponed the 10th edition of its flagship international investment conference until 2027, amid heightened regional tensions and Houthi attacks targeting the Kingdom.
The conference, originally scheduled for October 26–29 in Riyadh, was expected to bring together leading international investors, business executives, policymakers and strategic partners to mark the initiative's 10th anniversary.
The institute announced the postponement on Monday but did not attribute the decision to the regional security situation, saying instead that it wanted to ensure the landmark event met the expectations of its international participants.
Princess Dr Maha bint Mishari Al Saud, CEO of FII Institute said the decision reflects the organisation's commitment to delivering an exceptional anniversary edition.
"This decision comes from a deep commitment to our partners, members, speakers, and delegates," she said.
"Because this is our landmark tenth edition, we want to ensure it delivers the full scale, extraordinary quality, and unforgettable impact that our community has come to expect and truly deserves."
The postponement comes as Saudi Arabia faces a wave of missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, including strikes on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport that have killed civilians, injured hundreds and disrupted international flights.
The attacks have heightened security concerns among international investors and business executives expected to attend the conference, often described as "Davos in the Desert". However, the institute's official announcement did not explicitly link the postponement to the attacks.
The event is a major platform for attracting international investment to Saudi Arabia and promoting Vision 2030, the Kingdom's economic diversification programme aimed at reducing its reliance on oil.
The postponement follows disruptions to several other international events in Saudi Arabia amid the deteriorating security situation, including the cancellation or rescheduling of business gatherings and sporting and cultural events.
The FII Institute said new dates for the 2027 conference would be announced soon. All existing registrations and partnerships will remain valid, while its teams will contact participants and partners directly to provide assistance.
"We are profoundly grateful to our community for your continued trust, patience, and friendship," Princess Maha said.
"We cannot wait to welcome you home to Riyadh in 2027 for a truly special and memorable FII10," she added.