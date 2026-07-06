Sharjah Investment Forum to explore adaptive economies

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, said, "The Sharjah Investment Forum is a prominent platform for advancing dialogue on the policies and partnerships that transform challenges into opportunities, and an embodiment of the UAE's integrated national model — in which the efforts of federal and local government entities and the private sector converge under a unified vision. Resilience in the UAE has been built over decades of ambitious and deliberate policymaking that has established the country as a leading destination for global capital. The Forum's theme reflects this ambition to continue shaping the future of investment, diversifying our economy, strengthening our global partnerships, and providing a globally competitive business environment, in line with the targets of the National Investment Strategy, which aims to raise annual foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to AED 240 billion by 2031."