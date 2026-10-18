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Middle East conflict: Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drones targeting Riyadh; Trump says Iran war will end soon

US and UK issue travel warnings following Saudi airport attacks

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Gulf News Report
Saudi ArabiaIsraelLebanonUS-Israel-Iran warhouthis
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President Donald Trump exits Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida.
President Donald Trump exits Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida.
AFP
The Middle East conflict escalates as Donald Trump predicts the Iran war will end “very quickly”. Tehran says it has proposed a seven-day plan through Qatar to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while reporting tankers on fire in the Sea of Oman and Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia has intercepted drones and ballistic missiles, as the US and UK issue travel warnings following Saudi airport attacks. Egypt offers to defend Saudi Arabia if requested, while Lebanon prepares for talks with Israel and the US on October 20. Follow our live coverage for the latest.

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Saudi helicopter crashes in Najran, killing two officers

A Saudi reconnaissance helicopter crashed in the Najran region of southwestern Saudi Arabia due to a technical malfunction, killing its two crew members, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen said.

Major General Turki Al-Malki, the coalition’s official spokesperson, said the AH-6i reconnaissance helicopter belonged to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of National Guard and crashed inside the kingdom’s territory.

“The accident resulted in the martyrdom of its aircrew, consisting of two officers,” Al-Malki said in a statement.

He offered condolences to the families and loved ones of the two officers, praying for them to be granted mercy and patience.

The coalition did not provide further details about the circumstances of the crash.

Trump "disturbed" after report of attack on US Photojournalist

The attack by alleged Israeli settlers on Washington Post Photojournalist Heidi Levine in the West Bank has drawn widespread condemnation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that US President Trump was disturbed by the images of the attack.

"We're very disturbed by those images and what we're seeing....the President has been very clear, he's said this repeatedly, he does not want to see friction or crisis going on in the West Bank," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews. 

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee demanded action against the attackers and said the US had called for a full investigation of the incident.  

"Heidi Levine, photojournalist for Washington Post suffered serious injuries from vicious & cowardly attack. Heidi is US Citizen, clear ID as journalist. Details of who under investigation, but those who attacked unarmed reporter should spend YRS in prison. We have called for a full investigation, arrest, and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law to whoever participated in this. Attacking a female photographer is despicable act of terror carried out by masked cowards. Dishonourable act of senseless violence," he said.

Iran, Pakistan close border crossings amid security concerns

Iran and Pakistan have temporarily suspended cross-border movement and exchanges due to technical issues and security concerns, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.

"Due to certain technical issues and the need to implement precautionary measures, cross-border movement and exchanges have been temporarily suspended," Baghaei said while responding to inquiries regarding the land border status.

"The relevant authorities from both countries are in close contact, consulting and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible so that operations at the border crossings can return to normal," IRNA reported him as saying. 

Pakistan has also halted trade through the Gabd-Rimdan and Taftan checkpoints, citing efforts to strengthen security, curb smuggling and improve border administration.

Officials from both countries are in talks to resolve the issues, with a reopening expected soon, according to Pakistani officials.

Iran ready for US dialogue with ‘credible guarantees’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was ready for dialogue with the US based on mutual respect and credible guarantees but would not surrender its sovereign rights under pressure.

Speaking at an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Baghdad, he said Iran had submitted a seven-day plan through Qatar to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the decision now rested with Washington.

Key updates from the region

  • Saudi forces intercept drones near Riyadh and the Eastern Province, while the Saudi-led coalition says it downed ballistic missiles launched towards Khamis Mushait.

  • Two vessels struck in the Persian Gulf; a separate tanker attack reported in the Arabian Sea.

  • Iran reports oil tankers on fire in the Sea of Oman and Strait of Hormuz.

  • Iran says it has shared a seven-day plan with the US, through Qatar, to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

  • Egypt pledges to defend Saudi Arabia amid escalating Houthi attacks.

  • Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun says a military delegation will join a meeting with Israel and the US in Tampa, Florida, on October 20.

  • Israeli strikes kill four people across Gaza, including a 14-year-old boy.

  • Yemen’s Houthis release 159 prisoners in a Red Cross-coordinated exchange.

  • Israeli police probe alleged attack on French, Belgian and Polish diplomats in the occupied West Bank.

  • Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine undergoes surgery after an alleged settler attack.

Saudi Arabia intercepts drones and missiles, coalition says

Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Eastern and Riyadh regions, as well as two ballistic missiles launched towards Khamis Mushait, the Saudi-led coalition said on Sunday.

Major General Turki Al-Malki, spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said the drones were intercepted and destroyed. He also confirmed that two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait were intercepted and destroyed.

The announcements were reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on October 18.

Trump says Iran war will end ‘very quickly’

US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran would end “very quickly” and predicted that US fuel prices would fall below pre-war levels once hostilities cease. Speaking at a rally in Kentucky, he defended US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, claiming they had crippled Tehran’s nuclear capabilities.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh called for an end to fighting across the region, including in Lebanon. He accused the US and Israel of violating a June memorandum of understanding by launching strikes on Iran and Lebanon, and said Washington must ensure Israel honours any ceasefire. Tehran also reiterated its readiness to address questions about its nuclear programme and its offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days.

Riyadh residents receive 'aerial threat' alert

Riyadh residents received a mobile phone alert early Sunday warning of a "hostile aerial threat", AFP journalists reported, after days of attacks from Yemen's Huthis.

"Warning. The area is under a hostile aerial threat. Please remain calm, stay indoors or in a safe place away from windows and doors," read the alert, which was lifted a few minutes later.

Coalition says it destroyed two ballistic missile launchers

The Coalition has released footage it says shows the targeting and destruction of two ballistic missile launch platforms. In a post on X, the Coalition’s official spokesperson said the launchers were struck after they were detected being used to fire ballistic missiles towards Saudi Arabia.

US warns citizens over Saudi airport attacks

The US Embassy in Riyadh has issued a security alert urging American citizens to take extreme caution when using airports in Saudi Arabia, following recent missile and drone attacks on airports in the Kingdom.

Operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remain suspended, while airports in Jeddah and Dammam are operating with some delays and cancellations.

US government employees now need special authorisation from the Chief of Mission to use any Saudi airport. The embassy advised citizens to follow Saudi Civil Defense alerts and to check flight status directly with their airline and airport.

UK warns of risks to Saudi airports and energy sites

The UK has warned British nationals travelling to Saudi Arabia that their travel insurance could be invalidated if they travel against official advice, as security concerns and the risk of further attacks continue across the Kingdom.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises against all travel within 10km of the border with Yemen and all but essential travel to the rest of Saudi Arabia.

The FCDO has urged British nationals to stay away from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh following a serious incident on October 10, 2026, at about 3pm local time. Travellers have been advised to follow instructions from Saudi authorities and avoid the airport until it is declared secure.

The FCDO warned that further attacks on airports, along with travel disruption and flight cancellations, were very likely. British nationals seeking to leave Saudi Arabia have been advised to consider travelling by land to a neighbouring country and flying from there, while checking entry and exit requirements before setting off.

The FCDO also warned that the possibility of renewed Iranian attacks remained amid continuing regional tensions, despite a memorandum of understanding announced by the US and Iran on June 17.

In details: What travellers should do

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News

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