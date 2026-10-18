Middle East conflict: Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drones targeting Riyadh; Trump says Iran war will end soon

A Saudi reconnaissance helicopter crashed in the Najran region of southwestern Saudi Arabia due to a technical malfunction, killing its two crew members, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen said.

Major General Turki Al-Malki, the coalition’s official spokesperson, said the AH-6i reconnaissance helicopter belonged to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of National Guard and crashed inside the kingdom’s territory.

“The accident resulted in the martyrdom of its aircrew, consisting of two officers,” Al-Malki said in a statement.

He offered condolences to the families and loved ones of the two officers, praying for them to be granted mercy and patience.

The coalition did not provide further details about the circumstances of the crash.