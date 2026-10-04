UAE residents' update: Flight cancellations, Trump warning on Iran, Saudi Arabia-Houthi tensions

Trump warns Iran as Gulf security incidents impact UAE travel and energy markets
The US-Israel war on Iran is driving fresh uncertainty across the Gulf, with Washington warning of further action against Tehran and new security incidents reported in Saudi Arabia and around the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict is also affecting regional aviation and energy markets as airlines continue to adjust schedules and monitor the security situation.
All UAE airports remain open and operational, but passengers may face delays, cancellations and last-minute changes. Travellers should check with their airline before leaving for the airport and allow extra time for their journey.
Here are the main developments UAE residents need to know this morning:
Passengers flying from the UAE on Sunday may face disruptions, with Dubai International Airport (DXB), Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport reporting flight changes.
flydubai has suspended its Israel services following the FZ1073 cockpit incident, while Emirates has suspended its flydubai codeshare flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
flydubai cancellations: Multiple flights from Dubai are listed as cancelled on October 4, including services to Abha, Istanbul Sabiha and Astana.
Several Dubai-Tel Aviv and Tel Aviv-Dubai services have also been cancelled, including FZ1541/FZ1542, FZ1073/FZ1074, FZ1549/FZ1550, FZ1635/FZ1636 and FZ1211/FZ1212.
Air Arabia has also cancelled multiple Sharjah services to destinations including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Qatar and Uzbekistan.
Cancelled services include:
G9068/G9069: Sharjah-Kuwait
G9124/G9125: Sharjah-Kuwait
G9070/G9071: Sharjah-Gassim
G9398/G9399: Sharjah-Jizan
G9634: Sharjah-Tabuk
G9341/G9342: Sharjah-Chattogram
G9343/G9344: Sharjah-Sphinx
G9040/G9041: Sharjah-Doha
G9270: Sharjah-Tashkent
Flight schedules can change at short notice. Passengers should check directly with their airline before heading to the airport and allow extra time for possible delays.
Not all cancellations or delays are necessarily linked to the regional conflict; some may be caused by operational, technical or other reasons.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
UAE residents can track the latest developments as the US-Israel war on Iran continues to affect security, travel and energy markets across the region. Here are the key developments to know this morning:
US President Donald Trump said Washington would soon decide its next steps on Iran, warning that Tehran would face the “easy way or the hard way”.
Trump did not provide details of possible US action or say when a decision would be announced. He has also said the conflict could end “very quickly” and predicted oil prices would fall sharply once hostilities end.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his government had adopted a “new arrangement” to manage what he called the country’s “special conditions” amid intensified US economic pressure.
Pezeshkian said government measures and public support had prevented what he described as an “economic war” from achieving its objectives.
US Senator Chris Murphy has arrived in Qatar and is due to travel to Saudi Arabia to assess the impact of the conflict and meet officials involved in efforts to end the war.
Murphy said he would also discuss future US policy towards the Gulf and assess damage to US facilities in the region.
Yemen’s Houthis claimed they targeted an Aramco facility in Riyadh with ballistic missiles and drones.
An AFP journalist reported seeing smoke and flames near an Aramco facility south of the Saudi capital, with fire engines, ambulances and police vehicles at the site. The circumstances and extent of any damage were not immediately clear.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence said debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell in Ahad Rafidah Governorate in the southern Asir region.
One Asian expatriate was injured, while a prayer room inside a building and several civilian vehicles were damaged, according to the authority.
Five Indian nationals were safely brought ashore after a Kuwait-flagged tanker was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Indian Embassy in Oman said it coordinated with Omani authorities to assist the crew of the MT Kazimah III and ensure their safe evacuation.
Iraq’s state-owned Oil Tanker Company said it transported 2 million barrels of crude through the Strait of Hormuz aboard a very large crude carrier.
The operation gives Iraq greater flexibility in transporting and selling its crude amid disruption in the strategic waterway.
The International Energy Agency said member countries had released 325 million barrels of oil and oil products from strategic reserves out of 400 million barrels pledged in March.
The update followed a G7 agreement to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil to ease global energy supply concerns linked to the US-Iran conflict.
Portuguese prosecutors have opened a probe into the legality of the government’s authorisation for the US to use Lajes Air Base in the Azores during the Iran conflict.
The investigation follows a complaint by opposition Left Bloc. Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel has defended the decision, saying the US was given access after assurances that operations would be defensive, necessary, proportionate and limited to military targets.
The conflict continues to have wider implications for Gulf security, aviation, shipping and energy markets. UAE residents should monitor official government and airline advisories, particularly before travelling to or through regional destinations.
Flight schedules and security conditions can change quickly, so passengers should verify their flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport.