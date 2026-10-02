Air travel, fuel prices and regional security remain key concerns as tensions escalate
Dubai: UAE airports remain open and operational this evening, but travellers should be prepared for delays, cancellations and last-minute changes as airlines continue to monitor the regional security situation.
Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports reported disruptions on Friday, with some flights delayed or cancelled. Passengers are being advised to check with their airline before leaving for the airport and to allow extra time for their journey.
The developments come as the US strengthens its military presence in the Middle East, diplomatic efforts with Iran remain stalled and tensions involving Yemen and Saudi Arabia add another layer of uncertainty for the wider Gulf.
Here are the main developments UAE residents need to know this evening:
The US is sending about 9,000 additional sailors and Marines to the Middle East aboard a group of warships, including the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group and the USS Makin Island amphibious readiness group.
The deployment could bring three US aircraft carriers to the region by late October. The move comes as US President Donald Trump has left open the possibility of renewed strikes against Iran after the November 3 US midterm elections.
For UAE residents, the increased US military presence is another indication that the regional security situation remains fluid.
G7 countries have agreed to release 100 million barrels of crude oil and fuel from emergency reserves over four months, with the coordinated release through the International Energy Agency due to begin immediately.
The move comes as governments seek to ease pressure on global fuel markets following the disruption caused by the conflict. US President Donald Trump has also said European countries have agreed to release diesel reserves immediately.
Higher energy and shipping costs remain a concern for businesses and consumers if the conflict continues to disrupt regional trade routes.
Saudi Arabia said its air defences intercepted two ballistic missiles and four drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.
One missile and the drones were intercepted over Khamis Mushait, while another missile was intercepted over Jazan. Debris from one missile fell in residential areas of Khamis Mushait, damaging buildings and vehicles. No casualties were reported.
The attacks highlight the risk that the wider conflict could continue to affect security across the Gulf and neighbouring countries.
Loud explosions were reported in Sanaa, the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital, late on Thursday, with footage showing smoke rising over the city.
The latest developments in Yemen are being closely watched because the country sits along key shipping and aviation routes connecting the Gulf with the Red Sea.
The aviation situation remains uneven. Some flights are operating normally, while others have been delayed or cancelled.
flydubai has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv following the September 30 incident involving flight FZ1073, which was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. UAE authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.
Passengers should:
Check their airline's website or app before travelling to the airport.
Monitor SMS and email notifications for schedule changes.
Allow extra time for check-in and security procedures.
Contact the airline or travel agent if a flight is cancelled.
Check the operating carrier when travelling on a codeshare booking.
Avoid going to the airport for a cancelled flight unless instructed by the airline.
Brent crude has risen above $100 a barrel amid concerns over the conflict and possible disruption to Gulf energy supplies. While oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz have recovered towards pre-war levels, the situation remains vulnerable to further escalation.
For UAE residents, the main issues to watch over the coming days are flight disruptions, regional security alerts, fuel and oil prices, shipping costs and developments around the Strait of Hormuz.
For now, UAE airports remain open, but airlines continue to adjust operations in response to the fast-changing regional situation. Checking flight status directly with the operating airline remains the most important step before travelling.
For now, UAE airports remain open, but airlines continue to adjust operations in response to the fast-changing regional situation. Checking flight status directly with the operating airline remains the most important step before travelling.