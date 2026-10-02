Flying from UAE today? Here’s what passengers need to know before heading to the airport.
Passengers flying out of the UAE on Friday can expect some disruption, with Dubai International Airport (DXB), Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport reporting delays and cancellations on October 2.
Among the latest developments, flydubai has suspended its Israel services following a security incident involving flight FZ1073, which diverted to Saudi Arabia while operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Emirates has also suspended its flydubai codeshare operations to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.
At DXB, several other flights are also cancelled, including Oman Air WY617 to Salalah, Jazeera Airways J9 123 to Kuwait, Airblue PA110 to Karachi and SpiceJet SG5155 to Amritsar.
Here are the latest developments affecting UAE travellers:
flydubai has suspended flights to and from Israel after FZ1073, flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
The airline said an altercation occurred in the flight deck as the aircraft approached Ben Gurion Airport. The crew secured the aircraft before diverting to Tabuk, where it landed safely.
All passengers and crew were accounted for. Some crew members were taken to hospital in Saudi Arabia, while the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.
Emirates has suspended its flydubai codeshare flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.
Passengers whose final destination is Tel Aviv will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin. Customers already en route will be supported in completing their journeys.
On Thursday, an Emirates A380 flying from Dubai to London Heathrow diverted to Frankfurt after a passenger suffered a medical emergency.
Flight EK31 landed safely, and the passenger disembarked for further medical attention. The aircraft was expected to continue to Heathrow later.
Iranian airlines are facing growing regional restrictions following US sanctions.
Flights to Baghdad, Najaf, Erbil and Sulaimaniyah have been halted, while suspensions have also been reported involving Oman, Georgia and Azerbaijan.
The UAE has suspended all Iranian airline flights to and from the country until further notice, preventing carriers such as Iran Airtour from operating to or from Dubai International Airport.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Several flights departing from DXB were cancelled or delayed on Friday.
Cancellations include flydubai services to Tel Aviv and Abha, as well as flights to Salalah, Kuwait, Karachi and Amritsar.
Among the cancelled services are:
flydubai FZ815/FZ816 — Dubai–Abha–Dubai
flydubai Tel Aviv services, including FZ1541, FZ1073, FZ1549, FZ1635, FZ1211, FZ1081, FZ1625, FZ1125, FZ1807 and FZ1053
Oman Air WY617 — Dubai–Salalah
Jazeera Airways J9 123 — Dubai–Kuwait
Airblue PA110 — Dubai–Karachi
SpiceJet SG5155 — Dubai–Amritsar
Several departures were also delayed, including flights to New Delhi, Tiruchirappally, Baku, Kochi, Astana, Moscow, Almaty, Tashkent, St Petersburg and Jaipur.
Other delayed services include flights to London Heathrow, Lisbon, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Kazan, Sialkot, Makhachkala, Ashgabat, Novosibirsk, Kathmandu, Dhaka and Kannur.
Several departures from Zayed International Airport were delayed.
Affected flights include:
Air Arabia 3L201/EY1685 — Abu Dhabi–Kozhikode, delayed from 7:50am to 8:41am
Air Arabia 3L134/EY1363 — Abu Dhabi–Thiruvananthapuram, delayed from 7:50am to 9:04am
Etihad EY654 — Abu Dhabi–Kuwait, delayed from 12:55pm to 2:13pm
Air Arabia 3L442/EY1424 — Abu Dhabi–Yerevan, delayed from 6:15pm to 6:51pm
Etihad has also listed EY653 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait as delayed. The flight's departure was pushed from 8:10am to 9:05am, with arrival in Kuwait revised from 9am to 10:10am.
Flight status alert: Always check with your airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
flydubai’s website lists multiple Dubai–Tel Aviv and Tel Aviv–Dubai flights as cancelled on October 2.
Dubai–Tel Aviv:
FZ1541, FZ1073, FZ1549, FZ1635, FZ1211
FZ1081, FZ1625, FZ1125, FZ1807, FZ1053
Tel Aviv–Dubai:
FZ1542, FZ1074, FZ1550, FZ1636, FZ1212
FZ1082, FZ1626, FZ1126, FZ1808, FZ1054
Flydubai has also cancelled Dubai–Abha FZ815/Abha–Dubai FZ816 and Dubai–Bahrain FZ025/Bahrain–Dubai FZ026 on October 2.
Dubai–Abha: FZ815
Abha–Dubai: FZ816
Dubai–Bahrain: FZ025
Bahrain–Dubai: FZ026
flydubai’s said affected passengers should contact their travel agent or its contact centre for assistance and check the airline’s website for the latest updates.
Air Arabia has cancelled multiple flights between Sharjah and Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, while several other services remain listed as not yet departed.
Cancelled services include:
Sharjah–Gassim: G9070
Gassim–Sharjah: G9071
Sharjah–Jizan: G9398
Jizan–Sharjah: G9399
Sharjah–Tabuk: G9191
Tabuk–Sharjah: G9192
Sharjah–Kuwait: G9068, G9124
Kuwait–Sharjah: G9069, G9125
Sharjah–Bahrain: G9107
Bahrain–Sharjah: G9108
Abu Dhabi–Kuwait: 3L020
Kuwait–Abu Dhabi: 3L021
Other Air Arabia services remain listed as not yet departed.
Abu Dhabi–Kuwait: 3L020 and 3L021 cancelled; 3L022 and 3L023 not yet departed.
Abu Dhabi–Bahrain: 3L015 and 3L017 not yet departed.
Bahrain–Abu Dhabi: 3L016 and 3L018 not yet departed.More airlines adjust UAE schedules
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Several international carriers continue to adjust their Dubai and Abu Dhabi operations:
Air France: Dubai flights suspended until October 24
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights cancelled through January 31, 2027
Wizz Air: Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights suspended until October 24
British Airways: Dubai services due to resume in November
Lufthansa Group: Dubai services gradually resume from October 25
Finnair: Dubai and Doha flights suspended until March 27, 2027
KLM: Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam flights suspended until October 24
Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights suspended until October 24
ITA Airways: Dubai flights suspended until October 24
AirBaltic: Riga–Dubai flights suspended until October 24
Korean Air: Incheon–Dubai flights suspended until further notice
Virgin Atlantic: Dubai flights remain suspended until October 2027
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed, while Tehran flights remain suspended
Other carriers are gradually restoring Middle East services as part of revised winter schedules, but airlines continue to warn that routes can change at short notice.
Passengers flying from Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah should check directly with their operating airline before leaving for the airport.
Check the airline's website or app for the latest flight status.
Monitor SMS and email alerts for last-minute changes.
Allow extra time at the airport.
If your flight is cancelled, contact the airline or travel agent about rebooking or refunds.
For codeshare bookings, check the operating carrier's flight status.
Do not travel to the airport for a cancelled flight unless the airline provides different instructions.
Flight schedules can change at short notice as airlines continue to monitor the regional situation.