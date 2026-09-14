US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today, Sept. 14, 2026

Shipping remains under exceptional pressure: Iran requires vessels to seek permission to transit and is considering service fees, according to Gulf News reporting.

101 commercial vessels redirected: US Central Command said it had redirected 101 commercial vessels as of Sept. 13 to enforce the blockade on Iran.

Oman postponed Monday’s planned Salalah talks between Iran and Gulf states over the Strait of Hormuz, citing the need for consensus. Iran said the delay was jointly agreed with Muscat after some regional states requested it.

The US and Iran remain divided over negotiations. The Trump administration wants any talks to focus on Iran’s nuclear program, while Tehran says it will discuss nuclear issues only after Hormuz-related demands are addressed, including lifting the US naval blockade.

Saudi Arabia reportedly sought changes to an Omani-Iranian proposal, fearing it could create a new maritime arrangement in Hormuz that Riyadh and other GCC states would find unacceptable.

Regional diplomacy is continuing despite the postponement. Qatar and Oman discussed a solution to safeguard freedom of navigation, while Kuwait and Saudi Arabia also discussed securing shipping through the strait.

The US blockade remains in effect. US Central Command said American forces redirected 101 commercial vessels Sunday to enforce the blockade against Iran.

Washington believes it has the military advantage in Hormuz, but officials question how long it can maintain the large escort and naval operation.

Iran says an Oman shipping arrangement alone would not reopen Hormuz. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said reopening depends on Washington meeting Tehran’s conditions.

Trump said Iran wants a deal and suggested the war could end before or shortly after the U.S. midterm elections, though no formal breakthrough has been announced.

A commercial vessel was struck near Hengam Island off Qeshm, Iran. Iranian authorities said one crew member was killed and four wounded. UK maritime officials separately reported a vessel hit by an unidentified projectile, followed by a fire and crew evacuation.

Explosions were later reported in Sirik, southern Hormozgan province, though the cause and any connection to the vessel incident were not immediately clear.

Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline is shut after drone attacks. The route normally carries about 4 million barrels a day from eastern oil fields to the Red Sea, allowing the kingdom to avoid Hormuz.

Saudi export capacity could be strained within days. Reuters reported that oil stocks at Yanbu could sustain exports for only five to seven days if the pipeline remains closed; afterward, as much as 4% of global oil supply could be at risk.

Iraq has increased security measures after Saudi Arabia said drones used in the pipeline attack were launched from Iraqi territory. Baghdad is reopening some crossings with Iran after temporary closures.