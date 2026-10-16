UAE residents' update: Saudi flight disruptions, security alerts and latest regional developments

UAE residents urged to monitor security and flight updates amid regional tensions
UAE residents are being urged to monitor regional security developments and check flight updates before travelling as Saudi Arabia faces continued missile and drone attacks and widespread aviation disruption.
The latest developments on Friday, October 16, include a UAE official’s warning about alleged “sleeper cells” during Iranian attacks, fresh missile interceptions over Saudi Arabia, extended flight suspensions and growing concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
UAE faced ‘sleeper cell’ threats: Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi warned of alleged “sleeper cell” threats during Iranian attacks, saying protecting residents and maintaining daily life remained priorities.
Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles: The Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting three drones, two cruise missiles and a ballistic missile amid continued Houthi attacks.
Trump rules out nuclear weapons: US President Donald Trump said he did not intend to use nuclear weapons against Iran and did not foresee deploying ground troops.
Iran vows to keep Hormuz closed: Iran’s army chief said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until Iran’s rights were respected. Iran’s Basij chief said AI had improved military intelligence and targeting.
Saudi flight disruptions: Cirium reported that 552 of 1,178 scheduled Saudi departures on October 15 were cancelled or did not operate. Riyadh was the worst-affected major airport.
UAE airline updates: Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia reported disruptions to services on several Saudi routes. Travellers should confirm their flight status before leaving.
Emirates: Scheduled services to Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh were affected by cancellations.
Etihad Airways: Flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam and Riyadh were cancelled through October 18. Some Jeddah services were also affected.
flydubai: Services to several Saudi destinations, including Riyadh, Dammam and Abha, were suspended, while some flights to other cities continued.
Air Arabia: Cancellations affected several Saudi routes from Sharjah, including services to Riyadh, Abha, Dammam and Jeddah.
Indian airlines extend suspensions: Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and Akasa Air extended suspensions on selected Saudi routes until dates between October 20 and 24.
Indian nationals injured: Two Indians injured in the October 10 Riyadh airport attack remained in intensive care, the Indian Embassy said. Another was in a high-dependency unit.
Australia warns travellers: Australians were advised not to travel to Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. SriLankan Airlines extended suspensions on Colombo–Dammam and Colombo–Riyadh routes until October 24.
Shipping under threat: UKMTO reported 12 vessel attacks in a week across the Strait of Hormuz, the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Hormuz transits remained about 70 per cent below pre-conflict levels.
Oil prices: Brent crude stood at $105.50 a barrel, while US WTI was at $97.44, based on figures cited for October 16.
Travel advice: Check airline updates and official travel advisories before departure, and follow safety alerts issued by UAE authorities.
Regional tensions continue to affect air travel, commercial shipping and energy markets. UAE residents planning trips to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere in the region should check airline updates and official travel advisories before departure, allow extra time for possible disruption and follow instructions issued by local authorities.