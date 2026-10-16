UAE residents' update: Saudi flight disruptions, security alerts and latest regional developments

UAE faced ‘sleeper cell’ threats: Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi warned of alleged “sleeper cell” threats during Iranian attacks, saying protecting residents and maintaining daily life remained priorities.

Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles: The Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting three drones, two cruise missiles and a ballistic missile amid continued Houthi attacks.

Trump rules out nuclear weapons: US President Donald Trump said he did not intend to use nuclear weapons against Iran and did not foresee deploying ground troops.

Iran vows to keep Hormuz closed: Iran’s army chief said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until Iran’s rights were respected. Iran’s Basij chief said AI had improved military intelligence and targeting.

Saudi flight disruptions: Cirium reported that 552 of 1,178 scheduled Saudi departures on October 15 were cancelled or did not operate. Riyadh was the worst-affected major airport.