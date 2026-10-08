What UAE residents need to know about the US-Iran standoff this evening, October 8, 2026

Saudi airport attacks disrupt flights, affecting UAE travel plans and schedules
Dubai: The US-Iran conflict has entered another tense phase, with fighting and security concerns spreading across parts of the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula. For people living in the UAE, the immediate impact is being felt mainly through air travel, shipping, fuel prices and the wider regional security situation.
The latest developments include attacks on Saudi airports claimed by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group, fresh concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and a sharp rise in oil prices.
Here is what UAE residents need to know:
The Houthi group said on Thursday that it had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile. Saudi authorities said two missiles launched towards the capital were intercepted.
The claim came a day after attacks on Riyadh and Abha airports killed three people and injured dozens, according to Saudi authorities. The UAE has strongly condemned the attacks and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.
The latest attacks have caused significant disruption to flights in and out of Riyadh. More than 150 departures were cancelled on Thursday, while more than 100 others were delayed, according to flight-tracking data.
That disruption matters to UAE residents because Riyadh is a major regional aviation hub, with regular connections to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other cities.
If you are travelling to Saudi Arabia:
Check your flight status directly with the airline before leaving for the airport.
Allow extra time for possible delays.
Be prepared for cancellations or schedule changes.
Follow airline and airport notifications rather than relying on social media posts.
Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Riyadh until at least October 10, while other airlines have also adjusted their schedules.
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the biggest concerns for the region.
Iran and Oman have agreed on designated routes for ships travelling through the strait, a move that could help maintain maritime traffic. However, the agreement does not mean the waterway has returned to normal or that all commercial vessels have guaranteed safe passage.
Shipping through Hormuz has already fallen sharply. Reuters reported that only seven commodity vessels crossed the strait on October 6, the lowest number in more than two months. Oil flows through the waterway were also about 27% lower than before the war.
Iran has also said it plans to close what it describes as “illegal routes” near Oman's coast.
Oil prices jumped more than 4% on Thursday as concerns over supply disruptions grew.
Brent crude rose to around $105 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed above $92. The increase came amid attacks on shipping in and around the Gulf and concerns about further military escalation.
For residents, higher oil prices can eventually affect transport and the cost of moving goods. However, that does not mean supermarket prices or other consumer costs will automatically rise immediately.
The impact will depend on how long the disruption lasts and how much shipping, insurance and fuel costs increase.
Yes. UAE airports remain operational, but regional airspace restrictions and the wider conflict mean flight schedules can change quickly.
Airlines operating from Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to adjust some services as the situation develops.
This means passengers should avoid assuming that a flight will operate simply because it appears on a booking confirmation.
For anyone flying in the coming days, checking directly with the airline shortly before leaving home is particularly important.
For most residents, daily life continues as normal.
There is no indication of a general shutdown of schools, businesses, airports or essential services in the UAE. The immediate effects are more likely to be felt through travel disruptions, higher energy costs and possible delays in regional shipping.
Residents should also be cautious about unverified reports circulating on social media, particularly claims about airport closures, attacks or changes to UAE security measures.
The situation remains fluid. The key developments to watch are:
Whether Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia continue.
Whether shipping through the Strait of Hormuz increases or falls further.
Any additional attacks on commercial vessels.
Further changes to regional airspace.
Any new US or Iranian military action.
Changes in oil prices and shipping costs.
For UAE residents, the main message is straightforward: life in the country remains largely normal, but travel and regional transport conditions can change quickly. Anyone travelling should keep checking official airline and airport updates, while businesses and consumers may need to prepare for continued volatility in fuel, shipping and imported goods.