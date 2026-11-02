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China stands by Iran amid fresh US strike threats

Beijing calls for a political solution as Trump warns that more Iranian targets remain

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AFP
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China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi
AFP

Beijing: China's top diplomat told a senior Iranian official that Beijing supports Tehran in "safeguarding its own sovereignty and security" as they met in the Chinese capital on Monday, after threats of renewed US strikes.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States has knocked out much of Iran's military but still has to "take care of" one or two targets, as Tehran warned of reprisals if attacked.

"China supports Iran in safeguarding its own sovereignty and security," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Ali Bagheri Kani, the deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, according to a statement from Beijing.

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The foreign ministry had not previously announced the visit by Bagheri Kani to Beijing.

"All parties should... in a spirit of reason and pragmatism, focus on a political solution rather than once again resorting to armed conflict," Wang told Bagheri Kani, according to the statement.

China, a top economic partner of Iran, has long sought a detente in the months-long conflict in the Middle East, which has at times spilled over into neighbouring countries.

This month, China will send its Middle East envoy to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia as a part of "shuttle diplomacy visits... aimed at promoting peace talks (and) easing tensions", a ministry spokesperson told a regular news briefing.

Also on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping met the Sultan of Oman for talks in Beijing -- the first visit to China by the Gulf nation's head of state since diplomatic ties were established.

Xi told Haitham bin Tariq that China was ready to "contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region".

The Chinese leader also said that the Middle East should not become a "wrestling ground for major-country rivalry and geopolitical conflicts", state news agency Xinhua reported.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpIranUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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