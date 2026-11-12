Iran's Rezaei threatens US military bases from Middle East to Europe: ‘No safe distance, no safe haven’

Iran warns US bases in Middle East and Europe could face retaliation
Iran has warned that US military installations stretching from the Middle East to Europe could become targets if Washington launches another war against the Islamic Republic, raising the prospect of a wider confrontation beyond the Gulf.
Mohsen Rezaei, a senior Iranian security figure and former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), issued the warning in a post on X on Wednesday.
“If the US launches another war against Iran, every military base involved in the aggression — from West Asia to Europe — will be a legitimate target for Iran’s lethal strikes,” Rezaei wrote.
He added: “NO SAFE DISTANCE. NO SAFE HAVEN. NO IMMUNITY.”
The statement is a warning of potential retaliation, not confirmation that Iran has selected or attacked specific European installations.
Its significance lies in the geographic scope of the threat: Tehran is signalling that any renewed US military campaign could expose American forces and facilities far beyond the immediate battlefield.
The warning comes amid several developments that suggest the conflict remains far from a comprehensive settlement.
Rezaei expands the threat beyond neighbouring countries
In a separate interview with Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen, broadcast on Wednesday, Rezaei said Iran would not restrict retaliation to nearby American bases.
He specifically warned that installations in European countries could be targeted if US aircraft used them to launch attacks against Iran. He also mentioned remote islands that Washington might consider beyond Iranian missile range.
Iran says its military capabilities have improved
Rezaei claimed Iran's offensive and defensive capabilities are now considerably stronger than when the war began. He provided no independently verifiable evidence to substantiate the claim.
Washington signals reluctance to resume major attacks
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on November 10 that there was no need for another attack on Iran, citing the impact of American pressure on its economy.
The comments came after Republicans suffered losses in the November 3 midterm elections, adding domestic political pressure to the administration's handling of the conflict.
Rezaei said Tehran was not currently negotiating directly with Washington. He also maintained that Iran would not surrender its enriched uranium stockpile or agree to transfer it abroad.
Reuters reported that Iran had submitted a nuclear proposal through Qatar, while Tehran insists that Washington must first address its seven conditions for ending the conflict.
Iran has not published an authenticated operational target list.
However, Iranian hardline newspaper Kayhan previously identified several American and NATO-linked installations that could be exposed in a wider conflict. The US Air Force earlier confirmed drone sightings over Ramstein Air Base in Germany.