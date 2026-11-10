Congress braces for explosive vote on defense secretary's future
A Republican lawmaker moved Monday to impeach US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the war in Iran, setting up a potentially explosive vote in Congress days after President Donald Trump's party suffered a crushing midterm defeat.
Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment accusing Hegseth of illegally waging war without congressional authorization and abusing his powers as Pentagon chief.
The Republican-controlled House could vote as early as Wednesday, with some lawmakers from Trump's party signaling they might join Democrats in backing the charges.
Trump threw his support behind Hegseth on Monday, declaring he had done a "good job" and "won" wars in Venezuela and Iran -- referring to the lightning raid that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in January, and the unresolved eight-month conflict with Tehran.
Asked what would happen if Hegseth is impeached, Trump told reporters: "Yeah, I'll stand by him."
Impeachment would be a humiliating blow for the Trump administration, but would not automatically remove Hegseth. Conviction requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate -- a much higher hurdle, even after Democrats take control in January.
The move has gathered momentum since Tuesday's midterms, when Democrats swept both chambers amid voter anger over the Iran war and soaring fuel prices.
Republicans retain control until the new Congress takes office on January 3, but their defeat has fueled recriminations. Defeated Republicans could skip votes, making impeachment easier to pass.
Massie, a Trump critic who lost his primary to a candidate backed by the president, is using a special procedure requiring the House to consider his resolution within two legislative days.
Hegseth had "knowingly executed and implemented unlawful orders" by waging war without congressional approval, Massie said on the House floor.
His articles allege violations of the 1973 War Powers Resolution, as well as misconduct involving civilian casualties and operations in Yemen and Venezuela.
The Pentagon has rejected the allegations.
Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries, expected to become speaker in January, said Sunday he was a "hard yes" on impeachment.
"The so-called secretary of defense has abused his power, undermined our national security and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran," Jeffries told ABC News.
"Pete Hegseth has got to go."
Some Republicans are wavering. Arkansas congressman French Hill said he wanted to hear the debate before deciding whether the accusations merited impeachment.
Under the Constitution, the House can bring impeachment charges by a simple majority. The Senate then holds a trial, with two-thirds of senators present needed to convict and remove the official.
Democrats would need substantial Republican support even after they take the Senate majority. Only two Cabinet secretaries have been impeached in US history, and neither was removed by the Senate.
Hegseth has called Massie's effort a "sham" and dismissed him as a "disgruntled" congressman. The Pentagon has scheduled a rare Hegseth press briefing Tuesday, while Trump on Monday dismissed Massie as a "stone cold loser."
Republican congressman Don Bacon questioned Massie's reasoning but argued Hegseth deserved impeachment for withholding aid to Ukraine and forcing out or blocking promotions for around 80 senior military officers.
"There's a bunch of us have been talking about it," Bacon told CNN, urging Hegseth to resign.