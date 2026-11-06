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'We don’t back bown': Hegseth defies impeachment over Iran war as House showdown looms

Hegseth defends Iran war actions as impeachment push gains momentum

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
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US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
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US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth rejected calls for his removal in a defiant video Thursday, branding Rep. Thomas Massie’s impeachment push a "sham" as the House prepares to vote when Congress returns next week.

In a nearly six-minute video filmed outside the Department of War, Hegseth said that, like the president, “we don’t back down,” adding that this applies especially now.

He called Massie “a disgruntled, defeated congressman” who, along with Democratic allies, had filed sham articles, “just like they tried against President Trump twice.”

He also urged Congress to support more military funding. Massie, a Kentucky Republican, plans to force the vote.

His articles accuse Hegseth of waging hostilities against Iran for more than 90 days without congressional authorisation, in violation of the War Powers Resolution, along with other abuses.

Rep. Massie calls on Hegseth to resign

He says he will use a privileged resolution unless Hegseth resigns, and that several House Republicans believe it could pass.

Trump said he has “every intention” of keeping Hegseth.

Supporters credit Hegseth with boosting troop morale and recruitment and scrapping what they call “woke” policies. A Hegseth spokesperson said he will not back down or be deterred by politicians seeking to score partisan points, and that the department followed the law.

A Trump adviser told Axios, however, that he is on thin ice.

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