From drone plots to cyberattacks: Is Iran taking its war to Europe?

Dubai: Iran has raised the stakes in its confrontation with the United States, with state television warning that modified ballistic missiles could reach American military bases in Europe, including RAF Fairford in Britain, as suspected Iranian-backed drone plots, arson attacks and cyber sabotage fuel fears of a widening conflict.

The warning comes as European security agencies confront an expanding range of threats linked by Western investigators to Tehran and its proxies, raising questions about whether a war that began in the Middle East is increasingly spilling into Europe.

“The range of Iran’s missiles is not limited to what they have seen,” the report declared, claiming that modifications to the Khorramshahr ballistic missile could dramatically extend its reach.

According to US officials cited by The New York Times, as many as a dozen American military aircraft were evacuated from RAF Mildenhall in eastern England after intelligence agencies detected a suspected Iran-backed drone plot.

“When this conflict is over, and it will be soon,” Trump said during a Veterans Day address, “the entire world will be a much safer and better place, more peaceful place.”

“Iran is signaling very clearly to the Europeans that if the US resumes the war, Europe is going to also become part of the target list for counter escalation,” Ellie Geranmayeh, a Middle East expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told The New York Times.

The wider climate of insecurity has been compounded by an unprecedented wave of anonymous bomb threats across Europe. More than 50 flights and thousands of schools have been affected on Thursday, with hundreds of Italian schools evacuated.

The question now is whether Iran’s expanding threats are intended primarily to deter another American attack — or signal its readiness to turn Europe into another front in the confrontation.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.