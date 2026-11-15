Dubai seizes over 19,250 counterfeit gas cylinders in inspection crackdown

Authorities impound more than 750 vehicles as Dubai prepares enforcement measures for 2027
Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have seized more than 19,252 counterfeit gas cylinders and impounded over 751 vehicles as part of inspections targeting violations in the petroleum products trading sector since June 2022.
The inspections identified more than 275 sites involved in storing and distributing counterfeit gas cylinders, according to figures reviewed by the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products at its latest meeting on Sunday.
The committee, which operates under the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), said 751 reports had been filed following the inspection campaigns, with follow-up action taken in cases where violators were identified.
Inspections also targeted diesel trading activities, covering 73 tanks at establishments visited by inspection teams and 42 establishments in the Ras Al Khor Industrial Area.
The campaigns resulted in the impoundment of 14 diesel tankers found to be violating trading regulations and UAE requirements, the committee said.
The findings were reviewed during a meeting chaired by Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products.
The committee discussed measures to strengthen inspections, improve coordination between government entities and ensure businesses comply with safety and technical requirements.
Dubai plans to introduce further regulatory measures in 2027, including a new electronic platform to simplify permits for petroleum products trading activities.
The digital transformation project is expected to be completed in 2027, while implementation of the violations system and issuance of violation notices are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of that year.
The proposed platform will be integrated with systems operated by committee members and the Dubai 360 platform to streamline permit applications and improve regulatory services.
The committee also reviewed progress under Executive Council Resolution No. 85 of 2025, which regulates petroleum products trading activities in Dubai.
The regulatory framework includes standardised inspection procedures, a permanent field inspection team and coordinated mechanisms for handling violations.
Al Muhairbi said cooperation between government entities had helped improve oversight and reduce violations across the sector.
"Ongoing cooperation among Committee members and relevant government entities has yielded tangible results, including the standardisation of inspection procedures, reduction of violations and issuance of Executive Council Resolution No. (85) of 2025 regulating petroleum products trading activities in the Emirate of Dubai," he said.
The committee also discussed awareness workshops, media campaigns and social media initiatives to help businesses understand regulatory requirements.
Permits will continue to be issued in phases in coordination with licensing authorities and committee members.
The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy said the measures aim to strengthen compliance with safety requirements, protect people and property, and improve oversight of petroleum products storage, transportation and distribution across the emirate.