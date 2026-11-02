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UAE sends 343 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza in four convoys

Thirty-eight trucks took 343 tonnes of aid to Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The operation's team continues to prepare aid convoys at the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, where supplies are received, sorted and dispatched to Gaza.
The operation's team continues to prepare aid convoys at the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, where supplies are received, sorted and dispatched to Gaza.
WAM

Al Arish: Four UAE humanitarian aid convoys comprising 38 trucks carrying 343 tonnes of food and shelter supplies entered the Gaza Strip this week under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3', as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support Palestinians and meet their basic needs.

The operation's team continues to prepare aid convoys at the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, where supplies are received, sorted and dispatched to Gaza through an integrated system designed to ensure the continuous delivery of assistance to those in need.

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The convoys form part of the UAE's regular humanitarian aid deliveries under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3', aimed at alleviating the suffering of Palestinians and addressing their urgent humanitarian needs.

The operation underscores the UAE's continued commitment to humanitarian and relief efforts, reflecting its long-standing values of solidarity and humanitarian responsibility.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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