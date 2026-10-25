GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE sends two more food aid convoys into Gaza under Operation Gallant Knight 3

The latest convoys brought 260 tonnes of food supplies, taking the total to 14,594 trucks

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ten trucks carrying 260 tonnes of essential supplies entered Gaza under Operation Gallant Knight 3.
Ten trucks carrying 260 tonnes of essential supplies entered Gaza under Operation Gallant Knight 3.

Gaza: Two UAE humanitarian aid convoys comprising 10 trucks carrying 260 tonnes of food supplies entered the Gaza Strip this week under Operation Gallant Knight 3, as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their basic needs.

With the arrival of the two convoys, the total number of trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip since the launch of Operation Gallant Knight 3 has reached 14,594, carrying a combined 138,290 tonnes of humanitarian aid.

The Operation Gallant Knight 3 team continues to prepare aid convoys through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, using an integrated system that includes receiving, sorting, preparing and dispatching aid to the Gaza Strip, ensuring the continued flow of humanitarian assistance and its delivery to those in need.

The convoys are part of the UAE's continued efforts under Operation Gallant Knight 3 to deliver humanitarian aid regularly, alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and meet their urgent needs.

Operation Gallant Knight 3 reaffirms the UAE's continued humanitarian and relief efforts to support the Palestinian people, reflecting its longstanding humanitarian approach and values of solidarity and humanitarian responsibility.

Related Topics:
Gaza

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

At Fuzhou University, Sheikh Saud urged students to embrace lifelong learning and lead with integrity.

Sheikh Saud visits China, meets Emirati students

2m read
People and security forces gather outside a Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hammoud village in Jordan's Karak governorate following a shooting on October 23, 2026.

UAE President sends condolences over Karak attack

1m read
The four-year initiative aims to equip more than 2.3 million children across nine MENA countries with digital safety skills.

UAE steps up efforts to protect children online

6m read
The ministry extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Jordan and its people, and wished all those injured a speedy recovery.

UAE condemns deadly terrorist shooting at Jordan church

1m read