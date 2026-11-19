Dubai SME recognises GDRFA's Innovation and Future Centre for supporting start-ups.
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has become the first local government entity in the emirate to receive business incubator and accelerator accreditation programme , marking a major step in its efforts to strengthen innovation and entrepreneurship.
The accreditation was granted by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME) to GDRFA Dubai’s Innovation and Future Centre, recognising its capacity to nurture innovative ideas and help transform them into viable, scalable projects.
The recognition reflects the authority’s efforts to build an institutional environment that encourages creativity, supports emerging talent and develops practical solutions to meet future needs, in line with Dubai’s ambition to establish a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.
Brigadier AbdulSamad Hussein Sulaiman, Assistant Director General for Leadership and Future Affairs at GDRFA Dubai, said the accreditation was an important milestone in advancing the authority’s innovation ecosystem and translating the UAE leadership’s vision into tangible initiatives.
He said the authority was focused on investing in human capital, empowering talent and strengthening innovation across its services, institutional operations and sustainable development initiatives.
“Innovation is firmly embedded in GDRFA Dubai’s institutional approach. We strive to empower our people and create an environment where creative ideas can develop into impactful projects and initiatives,” Sulaiman said.
He added that the accreditation reflected the progress made in developing an innovation-driven environment and strengthening the Innovation and Future Centre’s ability to nurture promising ideas and deliver solutions that address future requirements.
Sulaiman said investment in ideas and talent was an investment in the future, stressing that GDRFA Dubai would continue to expand partnerships across different sectors and strengthen collaboration in knowledge, innovation and entrepreneurship.
Such efforts would help develop high-value projects, advance the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and reinforce the emirate’s position as a global hub for innovation and a sustainable economy, he said.
The business incubator and accelerator accreditation programme is overseen by Dubai SME, an agency of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, through the Hamdan Innovation Incubator.
The programme aims to regulate business incubators and accelerators across Dubai, improve the quality of their services and provide a supportive environment for entrepreneurs and innovative business owners.
It also helps transform promising ideas into scalable and sustainable ventures, contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.