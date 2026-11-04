Gulf News steps up employee health measures with free flu jabs

Initiative aims to protect staff against seasonal influenza, promote a healthier workplace
Dubai: With flu cases on the rise, Gulf News has organised a complimentary flu vaccination drive for its employees, reinforcing its commitment to staff health and well-being.
Held at the Gulf News premises on November 4, the initiative has been conducted in coordination with InsuranceMarket.ae, with a medical team from Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital administering the vaccines.
The campaign has encouraged employees to take preventive steps against seasonal influenza while helping create a safer and healthier working environment for everyone.
The Gulf News HR Department has noted that employee health and well-being remain a priority, particularly during the flu season.
“With flu cases on the rise, HR has arranged this vaccination campaign to help protect our staff and maintain a safe and healthy working environment,” shared Lavkesh Grover, director of HR at Gulf News.
The initiative has also extended beyond the workplace, helping protect colleagues, family members, and loved ones by reducing the risk of spreading infections.
For Gulf News' circulation and distribution department, vaccination has been particularly important given the nature of its employees’ daily work.
Potru Raju, director of circulation sales and distribution at Gulf News, has bared that the department has around 300 newspaper delivery staff, also known as GN news boys, and about 30 van drivers who interact with subscribers and fellow riders every day.
“Our distribution team handles several deliveries every day where they face subscribers and fellow riders. We are thankful to Gulf News, HR department, and our CEO, for organising this flu vaccination,” said Raju.
He has also thanked Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital for providing a friendly and helpful medical team.
“This is very important because these are my staff and we are grateful that Gulf News always takes care of their employees.”
Dr. Arwa Alhaj, general practitioner at Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital, has urged people to get vaccinated against influenza, explaining that the vaccine can help reduce the severity of the illness.
Flu symptoms can vary from person to person and vaccination can help make the infection milder if a person catches the virus.
“Take a flu vaccine. Don't be confused about that because it will help you a lot to prevent the flu or influenza,” Alhaj told Gulf News.
She has highlighted the role of prevention in reducing the risk of complications and hospital admissions.
"Are you afraid of taking the vaccine or being admitted to the hospital? Better to take the flu vaccine to prevent this admission and to prevent worsening coming after the flu infection."
Rahul Kumar, VIP account manager at InsuranceMarket.ae, has mentioned that supporting employee vaccination was a vital part of promoting preventive healthcare.
"It is important for us to help them so that their employees have proper vaccination throughout the year," stated Kumar.
He has described the annual flu vaccination as a precautionary measure as seasons change, adding that people who regularly interact with others should take steps to protect themselves and those around them.
For her part, Sumavathi Kotian, business development manager at GIG Gulf, has stressed the relevance of prevention.
"Having prevention as the first step is necessary. Having a flu vaccine is important because it supports your health from the upcoming flu and prevents unnecessary visits to the provider," said Kotian.
She has underscored that vaccines help support the body’s immune system in responding to viruses, including those that change over time.
In addition, Kotian has pointed out that flu vaccination is a preventive measure that can benefit both individual health and the wider healthcare system by helping reduce avoidable medical visits and claims.
The vaccination drive has reflected the collaboration between employers, healthcare providers, and insurance partners in promoting preventive healthcare.
By making flu vaccines accessible to employees at the workplace, Gulf News has formed a culture of prevention and ensured staff have an opportunity to protect their health during the flu season.
The initiative has also demonstrated how simple preventive measures can contribute to the well-being of employees, their families, and the wider community they serve.