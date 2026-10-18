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Five UAE aid convoys carrying 789 tonnes of supplies enter Gaza under Operation Gallant Knight 3

The aid will meet Palestinians’ food and shelter needs and ease their suffering in Gaza

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Five UAE aid convoys carrying 789 tonnes of supplies enter Gaza under Operation Gallant Knight 3

Gaza: Five UAE humanitarian aid convoys, comprising 60 trucks carrying 789 tonnes of food and shelter supplies, entered the Gaza Strip this week as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, amid the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people and meet their basic needs.

The aid will help meet the food and shelter needs of Palestinians, support the humanitarian response and alleviate their suffering in the Gaza Strip.

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With the latest deliveries, the total number of trucks that have entered Gaza under Operation Gallant Knight 3 since its launch has reached 14,579, carrying a total of 138,030 tonnes of humanitarian aid.

The Operation Gallant Knight 3 team continues to prepare aid convoys through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in the Egyptian city of Al Arish. Its integrated operations include receiving, sorting and preparing aid supplies before transporting them to the Gaza Strip, ensuring the continued flow of humanitarian assistance to those in need.

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