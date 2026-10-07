UAE aid to Gaza tops 136,000 tonnes under Operation Gallant Knight 3

Operation Gallant Knight 3 marks three years of relief for Palestinians
The UAE has delivered 136,891 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza in 14,442 trucks since the launch of Operation Gallant Knight 3, as the humanitarian mission approaches its third anniversary.
Figures released on the operation show the scale of UAE assistance provided to Palestinians through land, air and sea routes, alongside medical, water and community support.
The aid delivered by truck up to the end of September included food, shelter materials and other essential supplies for families affected by the war.
Healthcare has formed a major part of the operation, with 294,577 cases receiving treatment through the UAE-supported medical network.
The UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, Egypt, has received 35,030 patients and injured people from Gaza.
Patients have received medical assessments, treatment and specialised care based on their individual conditions.
Another 198 amputees have received prosthetic limbs through the “A Step of Hope” programme, which aims to help patients regain mobility and independence following serious injuries.
The operation has also provided 50 water tankers to help transport and distribute water to communities in Gaza.
The UAE has operated 778 humanitarian flights as part of its air bridge, while 25 ships have carried aid through the maritime route.
Of the vessels, 13 departed from UAE ports, three from Al Arish and nine from Cyprus.
The “Birds of Goodness” initiative has also carried out 81 airdrop operations to reach areas where delivering assistance by road was difficult.
A total of 218 aircraft were used in the operations, dropping 4,076 tonnes of food and relief supplies.
UAE assistance has extended beyond food and medical support.
During the first half of 2026, Operation Gallant Knight supported collective wedding celebrations for 408 Palestinian grooms, attended by more than 30,000 people.
The initiative aimed to support young Palestinians starting families during the difficult conditions in Gaza.
A total of 19 UAE humanitarian and charitable organisations have taken part in the relief operation, working across food assistance, healthcare, shelter, water and other areas.
Operation Gallant Knight 3 has continued since its launch in response to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, using land convoys, hospitals, air and sea bridges and airdrops to deliver assistance to Palestinians.