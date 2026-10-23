The operation involves multiple flights by the Dubai Royal Air Wing using C-130 aircraft, each carrying around nine tonnes of humanitarian supplies. At least three more flights are planned in the coming days to deliver blankets for children and other vulnerable people as families prepare for the approaching winter.

The first flight, carrying essential supplies and thermal blankets for UNICEF, has arrived in Al Arish, Egypt, ahead of the aid’s onward transfer to Gaza.

Dubai: Dubai Humanitarian has launched a new air bridge to deliver winter aid to Gaza, following directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The shipment also marks the first joint sourcing order under the United Nations’ UN80 Integrated Supply Chain Approach. The initiative brings UN agencies together to coordinate the purchase and delivery of humanitarian supplies.

He said the first shipment had reached Al Arish and that Dubai Humanitarian would continue to bring aid organisations together and help deliver essential supplies to people in need.

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