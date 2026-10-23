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Dubai launches new air bridge to deliver winter aid to Gaza

First flight carrying essential supplies and thermal blankets for UNICEF arrives in Egypt

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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The Dubai Royal Air Wing will operate multiple flights carrying around nine tonnes of humanitarian supplies each.
The Dubai Royal Air Wing will operate multiple flights carrying around nine tonnes of humanitarian supplies each.

Dubai: Dubai Humanitarian has launched a new air bridge to deliver winter aid to Gaza, following directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The first flight, carrying essential supplies and thermal blankets for UNICEF, has arrived in Al Arish, Egypt, ahead of the aid’s onward transfer to Gaza.

The operation involves multiple flights by the Dubai Royal Air Wing using C-130 aircraft, each carrying around nine tonnes of humanitarian supplies. At least three more flights are planned in the coming days to deliver blankets for children and other vulnerable people as families prepare for the approaching winter.

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Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian Authority, said winter would be particularly difficult for families already facing severe hardship, especially children.

He said the first shipment had reached Al Arish and that Dubai Humanitarian would continue to bring aid organisations together and help deliver essential supplies to people in need.

The shipment also marks the first joint sourcing order under the United Nations’ UN80 Integrated Supply Chain Approach. The initiative brings UN agencies together to coordinate the purchase and delivery of humanitarian supplies.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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