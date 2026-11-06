Massive UAE relief effort to Gaza: Over 136,000 tonnes of aid delivered through multi-route logistics network

26 ships, 218 aircraft drive UAE's massive humanitarian effort in Gaza
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 accounts for 46% of international aid to Gaza, with a massive multi-route humanitarian network involving 26 aid ships, 218 aircraft in 81 airdrop missions, 22 charitable organisations and more than 500 volunteers
The total volume of UAE humanitarian assistance delivered to the Gaza Strip through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has exceeded 136,000 tonnes, with a value of more than $4.3 billion, accounting for approximately 46 per cent of all international aid provided to the territory, according to the latest figures released by the UAE relief operations campaign.
A total of 15,529 transport assets, including aircraft, ships and trucks, have participated in delivering humanitarian supplies as part of an extensive, multi-route logistics network.
Launched on November 5, 2023, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has established a comprehensive UAE model of humanitarian action, combining the massive scale of assistance with diversified delivery channels, efficient operational management and extensive community participation.
Over time, the operation has expanded beyond providing essential supplies to include social initiatives that directly touch the lives of families, young people and children across the Gaza Strip.
Hamoud Al Afari, Director of UAE Relief Operations under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, confirmed that the total UAE assistance delivered to Gaza has exceeded 136,000 tonnes, valued at more than $4.3 billion, representing approximately 46 per cent of total international aid provided to the territory.
He noted that 15,529 transport assets, including aircraft, ships and trucks, had been involved in delivering humanitarian supplies through an integrated, multi-route logistics network.
Al Afari said the figures reflect the UAE’s strong humanitarian commitment to the Palestinian people and its ability to mobilise national resources, as well as logistical, medical and institutional expertise, to meet growing humanitarian needs.
He explained that over the past three years, the operation had evolved from an emergency response into an integrated humanitarian framework covering healthcare, water, food, education and shelter, alongside medical evacuation programmes, rehabilitation services and social initiatives.
He added that the operation’s continued efforts reflect a humanitarian approach based on rapid response, the continuous development of interventions in line with changing conditions on the ground, and the integration of efforts by government entities, charitable organisations, partners and volunteers. This ensures that assistance reaches those most in need and maximises its impact on people’s lives.
Al Afari said the maritime relief effort involved 26 vessels, including 14 ships departing from the UAE, three from Egypt’s Al Arish city and nine from Cyprus.
Aircraft and trucks also played a vital role in transporting, preparing and delivering supplies through available routes, as part of continuous operations to provide food, medical supplies and other essential humanitarian assistance.
“The operation also diversified its delivery methods to reach areas that are difficult to access by land through the Birds of Goodness initiative, which carried out 81 airdrop missions involving 218 aircraft and delivered 4,076 tonnes of humanitarian aid,” he said.
He noted that these airdrops provided an additional delivery channel within the UAE’s broader humanitarian relief network.
Al Afari stressed that the use of multiple transport methods had enhanced the flexibility of supply operations and strengthened the ability to respond to changing conditions and restrictions on the ground.
He explained that humanitarian logistics extend well beyond transporting supplies, encompassing the receipt, sorting, storage and classification of aid, as well as monitoring beneficiaries’ needs to ensure the organised flow of assistance and its distribution according to priorities.
Three centres operating around the clock
Al Afari revealed that the management of relief operations relies on three main centres operating around the clock: the Operations Room in Abu Dhabi, the logistics centre in Al Arish, Egypt, and relief teams deployed inside the Gaza Strip.
He emphasised that the integrated system connects strategic planning and coordination with the preparation of humanitarian supplies, the monitoring of needs and the implementation of field interventions.
He explained that the Operations Room in Abu Dhabi oversees overall coordination, monitors assignments and directs efforts in cooperation with participating entities and institutions.
Meanwhile, the logistics centre in Al Arish receives humanitarian assistance arriving by air and sea, sorts and stores supplies, and prepares them for onward transportation. Relief teams inside Gaza monitor needs on the ground and identify priorities in response to evolving humanitarian conditions.
“This system is based on a clear division of responsibilities and the integration of expertise and resources, enabling us to respond to changing needs, accelerate decision-making and direct assistance through the most appropriate channels,” he said.
He added that UAE teams continued to carry out their duties under challenging field conditions, working closely with humanitarian organisations, partners and volunteers.
Managing an operation on this scale, he explained, requires continuous monitoring of supply movements and humanitarian needs, alongside close coordination among the entities responsible for transportation, storage, distribution, medical services and relief operations. This ensures continuity and allows response mechanisms to be adapted in line with evolving priorities.
Al Afari confirmed that Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 had witnessed extensive participation by charitable organisations, associations and members of the community.
More than 22 UAE-based charitable institutions and associations have taken part in the operation, alongside more than 500 volunteers from among Emiratis and residents, contributing to various humanitarian and relief activities.
He noted that approximately 130 doctors, medical professionals and support personnel of different nationalities had also volunteered to support healthcare operations, reflecting the growing culture of volunteerism in the UAE and the community’s commitment to using professional and humanitarian expertise to serve those in need.
“Community participation has extended to providing financial, in-kind, food and medical assistance, as well as contributing to transportation, logistical support and field operations,” he said.
He added that the integration of these contributions had strengthened the operation’s ability to diversify its resources and expand the scope of its humanitarian interventions.
Al Afari stressed that social initiatives represent an important dimension of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, emphasising that humanitarian work is not limited to providing food, medicine, water and shelter. It also involves supporting families, young people and children, while addressing the psychological and social needs that strengthen community cohesion and give people a sense of hope and stability.
He highlighted the mass wedding initiative, ‘Thoub Al Farah’ (The Dress of Joy), as an example of this approach. The initiative aims to help young Palestinian men and women establish new families, ease the financial burdens associated with marriage for couples and their families, and share in the social occasions of the Palestinian people despite the extremely difficult humanitarian circumstances in Gaza.
He explained that the first edition of the initiative saw more than 54 grooms get married, while the second edition was organised in Deir Al Balah in the Gaza Strip, bringing together 300 brides and grooms.
The second edition was supported by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, reflecting the initiative’s expanding reach and its response to the social needs of Palestinian young people and families.
The third edition aims to support the marriage of 250 couples, benefiting a total of 500 people, as the initiative continues its mission of helping young Palestinians establish families.
Al Afari emphasised that the initiative goes beyond organising mass weddings, helping ease the financial pressure on families, strengthen solidarity and social cohesion, and share in the joys and important occasions of the Palestinian community.
Al Afari said the operation’s humanitarian efforts had also expanded to support the education sector and assist children and students through the provision of school supplies and schoolbags, in addition to offering 45 scholarships in the UAE.
These initiatives reflect the UAE’s commitment to preserving educational opportunities and helping students continue their academic journeys despite the challenging humanitarian circumstances.
He added that humanitarian operations require the continuous development of interventions in response to changing needs and conditions on the ground.
Accordingly, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has broadened the scope of its initiatives to include education, public hygiene, environmental protection and infrastructure support, alongside healthcare, food assistance and shelter.
Al Afari stressed that the diversity of these initiatives reflects a comprehensive vision of humanitarian action that addresses the needs of individuals, families and communities. It combines the rapid delivery of emergency assistance with efforts to provide essential services that improve living conditions and strengthen people’s ability to confront challenges.