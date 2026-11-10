UAE President says unity, preparedness, strong institutions underpin nation's resilience
Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday attended “We Will Emerge Stronger” session as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings, bringing together top federal and local leaders to evaluate national strategies and performance.
On his X account, the UAE President, wrote: “I attended, alongside my brother Mohammed bin Rashid, a session “We Will Emerge Stronger” as part of the Government Annual Meetings. The discussions highlighted the strength and efficiency the UAE has demonstrated in confronting challenges, thanks to its unity, the efficiency of its institutions, its preparedness, and the awareness of its citizens and residents, as well as the strength of its society and the spirit of responsibility that distinguishes it".
Sheikh Mohamed added: “Every member of this society has made a contribution and played a role in the security, stability and progress our country enjoys today. The UAE will continue its journey towards the future with confidence and determination, guided by a profound understanding of evolving circumstances and challenges, and a constant readiness to address them. It will remain firmly committed to its deeply rooted values and principles, while placing its security and sovereignty at the forefront of its priorities.”
The UAE Government Annual Meetings have brought together 500 federal and local government leaders and officials to review national priorities, assess key achievements and challenges, and align government visions and plans for the next phase of comprehensive development to further reinforce the UAE’s leadership and competitiveness.
The high-profile government event serves as an annual national checkpoint, convening the UAE’s top 500 government officials to review the country’s priorities, evaluate performance and examine challenges and achievements, working as one team to fulfil the aspirations of the Emirati people.
Serving as a national platform for institutional alignment, the annual event tracks government progress to foster a more agile, efficient and future-ready governance system that operates as one team to fulfil the aspirations of the community. The Annual Meetings reflect the UAE’s vision of reinforcing full integration across entities to turn strategic directions into cohesive action plans that accelerate delivery, enhance performance and drive comprehensive and sustainable development.
Launched in 2017 under directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE Government Annual Meetings convene the UAE’s senior leaders, ministers and government officials to align government action nationwide. It provides an annual forum to address development priorities and actively involve all national sectors in guiding the nation’s development agenda.