On his X account, the UAE President, wrote: “I attended, alongside my brother Mohammed bin Rashid, a session “We Will Emerge Stronger” as part of the Government Annual Meetings. The discussions highlighted the strength and efficiency the UAE has demonstrated in confronting challenges, thanks to its unity, the efficiency of its institutions, its preparedness, and the awareness of its citizens and residents, as well as the strength of its society and the spirit of responsibility that distinguishes it".

The high-profile government event serves as an annual national checkpoint, convening the UAE’s top 500 government officials to review the country’s priorities, evaluate performance and examine challenges and achievements, working as one team to fulfil the aspirations of the Emirati people. Serving as a national platform for institutional alignment, the annual event tracks government progress to foster a more agile, efficient and future-ready governance system that operates as one team to fulfil the aspirations of the community. The Annual Meetings reflect the UAE’s vision of reinforcing full integration across entities to turn strategic directions into cohesive action plans that accelerate delivery, enhance performance and drive comprehensive and sustainable development. Launched in 2017 under directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE Government Annual Meetings convene the UAE’s senior leaders, ministers and government officials to align government action nationwide. It provides an annual forum to address development priorities and actively involve all national sectors in guiding the nation’s development agenda.

Sheikh Mohamed added: “Every member of this society has made a contribution and played a role in the security, stability and progress our country enjoys today. The UAE will continue its journey towards the future with confidence and determination, guided by a profound understanding of evolving circumstances and challenges, and a constant readiness to address them. It will remain firmly committed to its deeply rooted values and principles, while placing its security and sovereignty at the forefront of its priorities.”

With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.