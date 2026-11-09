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Dubai Police offers free Esaad cards: How to enter competition

Five winners will receive an Esaad card through a new road safety quiz

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
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Esaad privilege card
Esaad privilege card
Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Want a free Esaad card to enjoy discounts on shopping, restaurants, hotels and more? Dubai Police is giving residents a chance to win one through a new online competition.

The initiative offers five Esaad cards as prizes, with participants required to test their road safety knowledge to enter the draw.

Here's how to participate, what you can win and who is normally eligible for an Esaad card.

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How to enter the Dubai Police Esaad card competition

Dubai Police has launched an online road safety quiz featuring 10 questions about common causes of traffic accidents, including speeding, failing to maintain a safe distance between vehicles and stopping unsafely on the roadside. Participants who answer all 10 questions will qualify for the final electronic draw.

The competition is available online through the road safety awareness portal. Follow these steps to participate:

  1. Visit the official competition website: amanroads.gov.ae/trsp/en.

  2. Click on 'Participate Now'.

  3. Enter your personal details, including your Emirates ID number, full name, age, nationality and emirate of residence.

  4. Enter your driving licence details, if applicable. This field is optional.

  5. Continue to the traffic awareness quiz and answer the 10 questions on road safety.

  6. Complete the Safe Driving Pledge and submit your entry.

According to the competition information, participants who answer all 10 questions will be entered into the electronic draw.

The competition runs until December 13, 2026, with five winners to be selected through an electronic draw.

What is the Esaad card and what are its benefits?

Launched by Dubai Police on March 13, 2018, the Esaad card is a discount programme that provides eligible members with special offers across thousands of brands and businesses in the UAE and abroad.

The programme is designed to help members save on everyday expenses, including shopping, dining, healthcare, education, travel and entertainment.

According to the Esaad programme, members can access:

  • Discounts ranging from 20 to 70 per cent on selected products and services.

  • More than 11,500 offers across participating businesses.

  • Over 6,600 brands, covering shopping, restaurants, hotels, healthcare, education and entertainment.

Participating brands include flydubai, Accor hotels, The Cheesecake Factory, Bloomingdale's and Sharaf DG, although individual discounts and offers may vary.

Who can normally get an Esaad card?

The programme covers employees of participating government, semi-government and private organisations, as well as beneficiaries of selected government initiatives.

However, eligibility does not automatically guarantee an Esaad card.

For example, private companies can apply to join the Esaad programme, but their applications must first be reviewed and approved by the Esaad team.

Once an organisation is approved, eligible employees can be registered for membership.

This means residents cannot simply download the Esaad app and sign up for a card unless their membership has already been approved or granted.

Why has Dubai Police launched the competition?

The five-week initiative aims to encourage safer driving habits and improve awareness of behaviours that contribute to road accidents.

Through questions on speeding, safe following distances and roadside safety, Dubai Police hopes to encourage motorists to recognise dangerous driving practices and follow traffic rules.

The competition also encourages participants to take a Safe Driving Pledge, reinforcing the importance of responsible behaviour on Dubai's roads.

Related Topics:
Dubai Police

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