Dubai Police arrest 34 over 33 illegal nurseries putting children at risk

Unlicensed nurseries in Dubai expose children to neglect and poor conditions
Dubai Police have arrested 34 people for running 33 unlicensed nurseries across the emirate, including facilities operating inside residential buildings that failed to meet basic hygiene and safety standards, putting children at risk of neglect and abuse.
The illegal nurseries were operating from premises not designed or equipped for childcare, with some allegedly exploiting residential units to offer low-cost services to families unable to afford fees at licensed nurseries.
The facilities targeted low-income households by advertising cheaper childcare options while operating outside the licensing requirements and regulatory oversight designed to protect children.
The arrests followed field inspections and investigative operations conducted by Dubai Police in coordination with Dubai Municipality, the Community Development Authority and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.
The joint campaign aimed to crack down on unlicensed childcare facilities, strengthen child protection and prevent potential risks and offences.
Dubai Police said the illegal operations were uncovered after search and investigation teams received information about nurseries operating in several parts of the emirate. Officers identified the locations, placed them under surveillance and, in coordination with partner authorities, raided the premises, leading to the arrest of 34 suspects.
Children exposed to neglect and abuse
Warning of the dangers posed by the facilities, Dubai Police said they were operating in unsuitable premises with poor hygiene and no adequate safety measures.
"The danger of these nurseries lies in their operating outside childcare regulations, in locations unequipped to receive children, with low hygiene levels and no safety standards. These conditions, combined with the absence of institutional oversight of their staff, expose children to neglect or abuse," the force said.
Police said the operations form part of ongoing efforts to protect children and tackle practices that threaten their safety, stressing that all childcare providers must comply with the laws, licensing conditions and requirements governing nursery operations.
The force warned against leaving children in premises that are not designated or equipped to provide childcare services.
Dubai Police urged parents, particularly those in resident communities, not to be tempted by advertisements offering cheap childcare or make enrolment decisions based solely on low fees.
Parents were advised to verify that a nursery holds an official licence before registering their children, emphasising that a facility's affordability should never take priority over children's health, safety and security.
The force also called on community members to help authorities identify illegal childcare operations by reporting suspicious activities or locations suspected of running unlicensed nurseries.
Reports can be made through the Dubai Police call centre on 901, or via the force's website and smart application.