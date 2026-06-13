GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai Police urges homeowners to use licensed domestic worker agencies only

Residents advised to verify identities and safeguard valuables when hiring staff

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Police stressed the importance of verifying the identity of any worker before allowing them to start work, and not permitting unknown or unauthorised individuals to enter homes.
Dubai Police stressed the importance of verifying the identity of any worker before allowing them to start work, and not permitting unknown or unauthorised individuals to enter homes.

Dubai: Dubai Police has urged homeowners to hire temporary domestic workers and hourly staff only through licensed agencies, stressing that the measure is essential to protecting homes, property and family members while enhancing community safety.

The Crime Prevention Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation has urged the public to deal exclusively with licensed and accredited agencies and companies when hiring temporary domestic workers or hourly staff. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

As part of its ongoing awareness campaign, Dubai Police stressed the importance of verifying the identity of any worker before allowing them to start work, and not permitting unknown or unauthorised individuals to enter homes.

The Force also advised residents not to leave cash, jewellery, or other valuables in visible places while temporary workers are present in the home. “Important documents and valuable items should be kept in secure places to reduce the risk of theft or loss,” they added.

At the same time, Dubai Police emphasised the need to supervise children and elderly family members, and not to leave them alone with untrusted individuals, in order to ensure their safety and the safety of all family members.

The Force stressed the importance of immediately reporting any suspicious actions or behaviour by temporary domestic workers or hourly staff.

They also noted that home security is a shared responsibility, and that awareness and caution play a significant role in preventing crime and protecting property.

Dubai Police called on community members to submit reports through the Dubai Police smart app via the "Police Eye" service, or by calling 901 for non‑emergency cases, wishing everyone continued safety.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pranit More (Photo/X@Rj_pranit)

Pranit More issues apology over viral Rs370 biryani row

2h ago2m read
The leader of Hungary's Tisza party, Prime Minister elect Peter Magyar

Hungary halts work visas from three countries

2m read
MoHRE hosts 30 events with sports, prizes and entertainment for workers.

UAE launches 30 Eid events to celebrate workers

4m read
Influencer and father accused of plotting to hire a hitman to kill the singer

Influencer charged in plot to kill former boy band star

2m read