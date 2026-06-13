Residents advised to verify identities and safeguard valuables when hiring staff
Dubai: Dubai Police has urged homeowners to hire temporary domestic workers and hourly staff only through licensed agencies, stressing that the measure is essential to protecting homes, property and family members while enhancing community safety.
The Crime Prevention Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation has urged the public to deal exclusively with licensed and accredited agencies and companies when hiring temporary domestic workers or hourly staff.
As part of its ongoing awareness campaign, Dubai Police stressed the importance of verifying the identity of any worker before allowing them to start work, and not permitting unknown or unauthorised individuals to enter homes.
The Force also advised residents not to leave cash, jewellery, or other valuables in visible places while temporary workers are present in the home. “Important documents and valuable items should be kept in secure places to reduce the risk of theft or loss,” they added.
At the same time, Dubai Police emphasised the need to supervise children and elderly family members, and not to leave them alone with untrusted individuals, in order to ensure their safety and the safety of all family members.
The Force stressed the importance of immediately reporting any suspicious actions or behaviour by temporary domestic workers or hourly staff.
They also noted that home security is a shared responsibility, and that awareness and caution play a significant role in preventing crime and protecting property.
Dubai Police called on community members to submit reports through the Dubai Police smart app via the "Police Eye" service, or by calling 901 for non‑emergency cases, wishing everyone continued safety.