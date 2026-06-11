Emirates Road crash: Dubai Police visit survivors in hospital, urge drivers to stay vigilant

Indian state sends MLA to UAE to assist the injured and support grieving families
Dubai: Dubai Police officials have visited victims injured in the tragic collision between a minibus and a truck on Emirates Road that claimed seven lives and left nine others injured, reaffirming the force's commitment to supporting community members during times of hardship.
The visit was carried out under the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and the follow-up of Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, visited the injured at Rashid Hospital, where they are receiving treatment following Sunday's devastating crash. The visit aimed to check on their condition and offer support as they recover from the ordeal.
Accompanied by Colonel Adel Mousa Hassan Al Bloushi, Deputy Director of Al Khawaneej Police Station, Colonel Engineer Abdullah Thani bin Ghalib, Director of the Traffic Accidents Section, and several officers, Brig. bin Suwaidan met with the injured patients, inquired about their health, and presented them with flowers while wishing them a speedy recovery and a swift return to their normal lives and work.
Brig. bin Suwaidan said the initiative reflects Dubai Police's ongoing efforts to strengthen human connections with all segments of society through various community-focused programmes and humanitarian initiatives.
The collision occurred on Emirates Road after the truck came to a stop in the middle of the roadway following an earlier traffic accident. The minibus travelling in the same direction subsequently crashed into the stationary truck.
The incident resulted in the deaths of seven people and injuries to nine others. Among the injured, five sustained serious injuries while four suffered moderate injuries. Emergency teams transported the victims to hospital, where they received the necessary medical treatment.
Brig. bin Suwaidan urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads by remaining vigilant and attentive while driving, maintaining a safe distance between vehicles, and following the correct safety procedures in the event of traffic accidents or vehicle breakdowns.
"These measures play a vital role in preventing accidents and reducing their tragic consequences," he said.
The injured victims expressed their gratitude to Dubai Police for the visit, describing it as a meaningful humanitarian gesture that boosted their morale and helped ease the emotional impact of the accident. They praised the force's commitment to standing by members of the community during difficult circumstances.
Meanwhile, the southern Indian state of Telangana has taken direct action in the wake of the tragedy, dispatching a senior elected official to the UAE to support the victims' families on the ground.
As first reported by Gulf News, three of the seven workers killed in the crash were from Telangana: Thirupathi Gollapally, 23, Saleem Sayyed, 51, and Abdul Rafiq, 37.
In response, the Telangana government has sent Medipally Sathyam, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Choppadandi constituency, to Dubai. The decision was communicated through an official notification issued by the state's Non-Resident Indian (NRI) affairs department.
Speaking to Gulf News shortly after landing in Dubai, MLA Sathyam said his mission is to coordinate between different entities, including the Indian Consulate, the Embassy of India, and local UAE authorities, to ensure the mortal remains of the deceased workers are repatriated without delay.
Speaking about the deceased, he said: "They were all from poor families. Their family members are devastated after the tragedy," he said.
The MLA confirmed that a fourth worker from the state survived but remains hospitalised and is continuing to receive treatment.
He said he would be visiting the surviving Telangana worker at hospital on Thursday evening.
He is also facilitating the smooth disbursement of the relief packages announced for the affected families.
Abu Dhabi-based Indian expat business leader and Burjeel Holdings Chairman and CEO Dr Shamsheer Vayalil had announced a Dh1 million relief package for families of the deceased and injured.