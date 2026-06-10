Dubai Emirates Road crash: Dh1 million relief package for victims' families

Indian expat business leader Dr Shamsheer Vayalil to support all affected families
Abu Dhabi: Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, an Abu Dhabi-based entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, has announced a Dh1 million humanitarian recovery programme for the families of those killed and injured in the tragic road accident on Dubai’s Emirates Road.
The support will extend to all individuals impacted by the accident, the Indian expat businessman's company said on Wednesday.
Under the programme, the families of the seven deceased victims will receive Dh100,000 each, while Dh180,000 has been allocated to support the nine injured survivors based on medical and recovery needs.
The package also includes Dh70,000 for emergency travel and accommodation for family members, and Dh50,000 to support the education of children from affected families.
The support follows reports that the crash involved a minibus carrying employees of a technical service company. The vehicle reportedly crashed into the rear of a truck that had stopped on the road due to a technical malfunction.
As first reported by Gulf News, seven of the deceased included six Indians and one Sri Lankan national. Updated information shared by Burjeel Holdings on Monday revealed that three among the deceased Indians were from the state of Uttar Pradesh and three from Telangana.
Of the nine injured survivors, eight are Indian nationals, including two from Kerala, while one is from Nepal. Five of the injured have been discharged, while three Indians and the Nepalese expat are receiving treatment in different hospitals.
The support has been communicated to the Indian Consulate in Dubai for coordination regarding affected Indian families and to help ensure that assistance reaches the families and injured individuals.
The Consulate had earlier stated that its officials had visited the hospital, met the injured Indian nationals, and were working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance.
“While we are coordinating with the Indian Consulate regarding affected Indian families, support will extend to all individuals impacted by this tragedy, in recognition of our shared humanity,” Dr Shamsheer stated.
Expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy, he said the incident was a painful reminder of the sacrifices made by workers who live away from their families to support their loved ones.
“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that has affected families across countries. These were workers who came here with hopes, responsibilities, and dreams for their loved ones. No financial support can replace the lives lost, but we hope this assistance will bring some relief to the grieving families and help the injured during their recovery. We stand with every affected family in this difficult time,” Dr Shamsheer added.