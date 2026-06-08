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Indian Consulate in Dubai confirms several Indian expats among 7 killed in Emirates Road crash

Mission says officials visited hospital and are working with authorities to help families

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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Dubai Police said a minibus rammed into a truck that had stopped in the middle of the road due to a malfunction
Dubai Police said a minibus rammed into a truck that had stopped in the middle of the road due to a malfunction
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Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Monday evening confirmed that several Indian expat workers are among the seven people killed in a devastating road accident on Emirates Road earlier in the day.

The mission issued a statement hours after Dubai Police announced preliminary details of the fatal accident that killed seven and injured nine after a minibus rammed into a truck that had stopped in the middle of the road.

In the statement posted on X, the mission said its officials had already visited the hospital, met the injured Indian nationals, and were working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers. Our officials visited the hospital, met the injured Indians, and are working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time," the consulate stated.

What happened

The accident took place earlier on Monday on Emirates Road when a minibus rammed into a truck that had stalled in the middle of the road due to a technical malfunction, Dubai Police said.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police: "The bus driver, reportedly failing to pay attention and maintain a safe distance, collided with the truck from behind. The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, including five serious and four moderate injuries. All injured were transported to hospital for treatment."

When contacted, the consulate did not immediately release the names or precise number of Indian fatalities, but confirmed it was actively coordinating with Dubai Police and health authorities to extend all necessary support.

Indians make up one of the largest expatriate communities in the UAE, and many work in roles that involve shared transport to and from worksites.

Related Topics:
UAEIndian expatsindiaDubai

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