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GCC, US reaffirm alliance after Iran deal, back Syria and Gaza plan

FMs stress regional security, freedom of navigation, support for Syria, Lebanon, Gaza

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) speaks during a meeting with foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council Member States during his visit to the Middle East.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) speaks during a meeting with foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council Member States during his visit to the Middle East.
AFP

Dubai: Foreign ministers from the GCC countries and the US reaffirmed their strategic partnership on Thursday and welcomed mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan that helped secure a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.

In a joint statement issued after the GCC-US Ministerial Meeting in Manama, co-chaired by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the ministers welcomed the signing of the U.S.-Iran agreement on June 17 and called for continued negotiations to secure a lasting end to hostilities.

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The ministers reiterated their shared objective of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and said lasting regional stability would require addressing broader security concerns, including Iran's ballistic missile programme, drone capabilities and support for armed groups across the region.

They also stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to international shipping and rejected any attempt to restrict navigation, impose transit fees or exert control over the strategic waterway. The statement said future trade and investment with Iran would depend on its compliance with the agreement and its commitment to reducing activities that destabilise the region.

The ministers reaffirmed support for Syria's government and people, backing efforts to combat terrorism, restore essential services, improve the investment climate and facilitate the voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons. They also reiterated their commitment to Syria's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

They expressed support for Lebanon's sovereignty and welcomed US-facilitated talks between Israel and Lebanon aimed at achieving a lasting peace and resolving border disputes. The ministers called for all non-state armed groups in Lebanon to be disarmed and stressed the importance of strengthening the Lebanese Armed Forces.

On Gaza, the ministers reaffirmed support for a U.S.-backed plan to end the conflict and advance reconstruction. They said Palestinians must not be forced out of Gaza, called for the disarmament of non-state armed groups and the transfer of administrative responsibility to an independent Palestinian technocratic committee, while reiterating support for Palestinian self-determination and the eventual establishment of a Palestinian state.

The ministers also condemned attacks by Iran-aligned groups in Iraq against GCC states and voiced support for efforts by the Iraqi government to bring all weapons under state control. They reaffirmed support for Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity and urged Iraq to honour its international obligations and ensure the protection of diplomatic missions operating in the country.

Related Topics:
Iran Israel conflict

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