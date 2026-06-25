Al Zayani also called for preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, halting what he described as its missile attacks, and cutting off support for militias that destabilise the region.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions following recent exchanges between Iran and Israel and growing international concern over security in the Gulf and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The minister said recent Iranian attacks had demonstrated the effectiveness of Gulf defence forces in responding to regional threats.

He welcomed Oman's announcement of a temporary maritime corridor for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, describing the initiative as an important step to safeguard international shipping.