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GCC security is indivisible, Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons, says Bahrain’s Foreign Minister

He calls for deeper US-GCC partnership, welcomes Oman's shipping corridor

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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GCC security is indivisible, Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons, says Bahrain’s Foreign Minister
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Dubai: Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, said GCC security is indivisible and called for stronger strategic cooperation with the US to address regional challenges, while urging that Iran be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons or advancing its missile capabilities.

Speaking at a high-level GCC-US meeting in Manama, the minister said the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states should be treated as a single, unified priority, according to Bahrain's state news agency (BNA).

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Al Zayani also called for preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, halting what he described as its missile attacks, and cutting off support for militias that destabilise the region.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions following recent exchanges between Iran and Israel and growing international concern over security in the Gulf and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The minister said recent Iranian attacks had demonstrated the effectiveness of Gulf defence forces in responding to regional threats.

He welcomed Oman's announcement of a temporary maritime corridor for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, describing the initiative as an important step to safeguard international shipping.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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