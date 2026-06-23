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GCC Secretary-General emphasises regional security, de-escalation efforts

The meeting welcomed the signing of the MoU between the US and Iran

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GCC Secretary-General emphasises regional security, de-escalation efforts

Amman: Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), stated that the GCC Ministerial Co-ordination Meeting discussed the latest developments, as well as international and regional efforts aimed at de-escalation and enhancing security and stability in the region, alongside the outcomes of the 167th Ministerial Meeting.

These remarks came in a statement on the occasion of the convening of the co-ordination ministerial meeting of the GCC Ministers of Foreign Affairs, held on the sidelines of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Ministerial Level in its resumed 165th ordinary session on Monday (22nd June 2026), in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

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"The meeting welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran. It underscored the support for mediation and de-escalation efforts, expressing hope that this signing would pave the way toward a final and comprehensive agreement that bolsters security and stability regionally and globally," Albudaiwi stated.

Furthermore, the Secretary-General pointed out that the meeting also reviewed the outcomes and recommendations of the 167th Ministerial Meeting held in early June, underlining that these initiatives fall within the framework of integration efforts among the GCC states and the preservation of the accomplishments of the Council's blessed journey.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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