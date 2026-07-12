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GCC denounces Iran over attacks on Gulf nations

Secretary-General says repeated attacks breach the UN Charter and international law

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
AFP

Dubai: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi has strongly condemned what he described as Iran’s continued actions that threaten regional security and stability. He accused Iran of repeatedly targeting Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Jordan, and of carrying out serious attacks on commercial vessels.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Albudaiwi said such actions violate international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817. He added that they also pose a threat to maritime security and freedom of navigation.

The GCC chief said the repeated attacks undermine efforts to promote peace, security and stability across the region. He argued that the incidents reflect a persistent approach that fuels instability and runs counter to international efforts aimed at maintaining peace.

Albudaiwi also reaffirmed the GCC’s support for measures taken by Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Jordan to protect their sovereignty, strengthen national security and ensure the safety of their citizens and residents.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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IranGulfUS-Israel-Iran war

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