GCC denounces Iran over attacks on Gulf nations

In a statement issued on Sunday, Albudaiwi said such actions violate international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817. He added that they also pose a threat to maritime security and freedom of navigation.

Dubai: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi has strongly condemned what he described as Iran’s continued actions that threaten regional security and stability. He accused Iran of repeatedly targeting Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Jordan, and of carrying out serious attacks on commercial vessels.

Albudaiwi also reaffirmed the GCC’s support for measures taken by Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Jordan to protect their sovereignty, strengthen national security and ensure the safety of their citizens and residents.

The GCC chief said the repeated attacks undermine efforts to promote peace, security and stability across the region. He argued that the incidents reflect a persistent approach that fuels instability and runs counter to international efforts aimed at maintaining peace.

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