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GCC launches unified platform bringing together more than 24,700 legal documents

Platform offers access to thousands of laws and regulations across the Gulf

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The platform was inaugurated by Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, during a ceremony at the organisation's headquarters in Riyadh.
The platform was inaugurated by Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, during a ceremony at the organisation's headquarters in Riyadh.
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Dubai: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has launched a unified digital platform bringing together thousands of legislative and legal documents from across the region, in a move aimed at strengthening legal cooperation and supporting greater policy alignment among member states.

The platform was inaugurated on Sunday by Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, during a ceremony at the organisation's headquarters in Riyadh.

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Designed as a central repository for Gulf legislation, the platform provides access to more than 24,700 legal and regulatory documents and offers advanced search tools intended to simplify access to legislative information for government entities, legal professionals, researchers and the wider public.

The Council said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to enhance legislative coordination and facilitate the exchange of legal expertise among member states. The platform consolidates unified Gulf legislation adopted through joint GCC action while also providing access to national legislative frameworks.

The digital resource will serve as a reference point for legal and regulatory work across the region, helping users compare legislation, track developments and access official legal texts through a single interface.

The first phase of integration with national legislative systems currently includes Bahrain and Oman, with work continuing to connect the remaining GCC member states in future stages of the project.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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