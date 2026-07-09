The GCC states renewed their call to the international community, particularly the Security Council, to condemn these attacks, fulfill its responsibilities, and take a firm stance to ensure safe transit through international waterways and guarantee freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions and without the imposition of transit or service fees, in accordance with international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as a fundamental pillar for energy, food, and medicine supply security, and the flow of global trade.