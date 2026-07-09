Gulf Cooperation Council condemns repeated brutal Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait
Abu Dhabi: The member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) expressed their strongest condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attacks targeting the Saudi tanker “Wadiyan” and the Qatari tanker “Al Rekayyat” while passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which endangered the lives of their crews.
The GCC considered this an unacceptable assault on the security and safety of international navigation and global energy supplies.
The GCC states also condemned the repeated brutal Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, in grave violation of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and safe transit through maritime lanes, as well as a breach of the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran, under which a ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz were agreed upon.
The GCC states reaffirmed full solidarity among member states and their commitment to standing as one to counter these attacks, stressing that the security of the GCC states is indivisible, and that any attack against any member state is considered a direct attack on all GCC states, in accordance with the GCC Charter and the Joint Defense Agreement.
They also underlined the GCC states' right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations (UN) Charter, which guarantees the right of individual and collective self-defense in the event of an aggression, and the right to take all measures necessary to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and stability.
The GCC states hold Iran fully responsible for these attacks and their repercussions, emphasising that the continuation of these hostile acts and destabilising behaviour undermine regional and international peace and security, threaten the safety of international navigation, and expose the stability of energy markets and the global economy to grave risks.
The GCC states renewed their call to the international community, particularly the Security Council, to condemn these attacks, fulfill its responsibilities, and take a firm stance to ensure safe transit through international waterways and guarantee freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions and without the imposition of transit or service fees, in accordance with international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as a fundamental pillar for energy, food, and medicine supply security, and the flow of global trade.
They further called for taking all necessary measures to achieve a permanent, immediate, and unconditional cessation of all Iranian hostilities, and the sustainable and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the rejection of any unilateral and illegal mechanisms or arrangements.
The GCC states emphasised the necessity of Iran’s full compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 2817 and the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the implementation of all provisions contained therein to contribute to consolidating regional and international security and stability, and bolstering the foundations of security and prosperity in the region and the world.