New heavy-duty vehicles and boats will help teams tackle floods and major emergencies.
Dubai: Dubai Police is strengthening its emergency response capabilities with a new fleet of specialised heavy-duty rescue vehicles and boats designed to reach areas affected by floods, extreme weather and major accidents.
The Disaster Rescue Equipment (DRE) project aims to boost emergency preparedness and speed up rescue operations by equipping teams with advanced machinery capable of navigating rugged terrain, crossing flooded areas and accessing locations beyond the reach of conventional vehicles. The initiative will also enhance field operations and strengthen the force's ability to respond to natural disasters and increasingly severe weather conditions linked to climate change.
The project includes specialised four-wheel and six-wheel-drive rescue trucks, heavy-duty machinery and boats for water rescue and evacuation missions. The equipment will enable teams to reach people trapped in flooded areas and collapsed buildings, clear debris and obstacles, and tow stranded vehicles, even in difficult conditions.
Brigadier Instructor Pilot Ali Mohammed Faraj Al Muhairi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police, said the project reflects the force's proactive approach to strengthening operational readiness and preparing for future challenges, particularly those arising from climate change.
He said increasingly severe weather conditions, including floods and flash floods, underline the need for continuous investment in advanced rescue equipment and stronger field capabilities.
"Climate change and the severe weather it can bring, including floods and flash floods, require us to keep developing our field capabilities and investing in advanced rescue equipment," Al Muhairi said.
He added that the equipment would help rescue teams reach people in distress faster and handle emergencies efficiently and professionally, with protecting lives and community safety remaining the force's priority.
Brigadier Khaled Al Hammadi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, said the project would significantly enhance the capabilities of Dubai Police rescue teams, allowing them to respond to a wider range of emergency situations.
The specialised vehicles and boats will support operations in flooded areas and rugged locations affected by collapses, as well as rescue and evacuation missions, debris removal, obstacle clearance and the recovery of stranded vehicles.
The heavy-duty vehicles will feature four-wheel and six-wheel-drive systems, enabling them to navigate challenging terrain, cross water accumulations and overcome obstacles that could prevent conventional emergency vehicles from reaching an incident site.
They can also be equipped with specialised tools to lift debris, clear blocked routes and tow vehicles, helping emergency teams gain access to affected locations and reach trapped people more quickly.
The vehicles will further allow rescue personnel and equipment to be transported directly to accident sites, supporting evacuation operations and maintaining field operations in difficult conditions.
Al Hammadi said the project was not simply about expanding the fleet but also about improving operational capabilities, ensuring rescue teams could be deployed flexibly and maintaining services during exceptional circumstances.
He added that it would strengthen coordination and integration with government entities responsible for emergency, crisis and disaster management.
The project also includes specialised boats to support water rescue and evacuation operations during floods and torrential rains.
The boats will enable rescue teams to reach people stranded in flooded neighbourhoods and other locations that land-based vehicles cannot access.
They will also improve the speed of deployment and expand the geographical coverage of rescue operations, allowing Dubai Police to manage emergencies at multiple locations, including during severe weather conditions.
The DRE project is part of Dubai Police's wider efforts to develop an integrated emergency response system through advanced technology, specialised equipment and more efficient field operations.
By strengthening its rescue fleet and developing the operational capabilities of its teams, the force aims to improve its preparedness for complex accidents, exceptional weather events and other emergencies.
Al Hammadi reaffirmed that Dubai Police would continue adopting innovative solutions and developing its rescue system in line with international best practices to enhance community safety and the emirate's ability to respond proactively to emerging challenges.
The initiative supports Dubai's broader ambitions to improve quality of life, protect lives and property, and reinforce its standing among the world's safest and most future-ready cities.