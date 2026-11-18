64% of business leaders said AI is increasingly being used in commercial crime attempts
Nearly nine in ten businesses across the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been targeted by fraudsters or experienced theft or dishonesty in the past year, with new research revealing that commercial crime is leaving affected firms facing costs running into six figures.
Commercial crime covers a wide range of offences against businesses, from employees stealing company money and criminals sending fake invoices to fraudsters impersonating suppliers or tricking staff into making payments to the wrong accounts.
The global research by Gallagher, one of the world’s largest insurance brokers, 87% of businesses surveyed in the region experienced at least one attempted or actual commercial crime in the past 12 months, compared with 75% of businesses globally.
The financial consequences can be substantial too. Among businesses that experienced this type of crime and suffered financial losses, the average estimated annual cost was $130,000, while nearly half (45%) described their losses as moderate or significant.
The most common crime experienced was a cyber-attack with 30% of firms having experienced one. A similar number (27%) reported third party fraud and payment fraud (26%).
Because of the digital nature of the majority of crimes, the discovery time was also much longer than it would be with a physical theft or crime. Half of all firms (50%) reported it took them up to a month to find out about the crime, with the passage of time meaning finding the culprit much harder.
The figures come following a UAE Ministry of Interior operation in 30 countries that took place this year between July and September. The UAE investigation against digital fraud in the region identified more than $39 billion in funds connected with suspected fraud[i], demonstrating the true scale of the problem.
With commercial crime becoming more frequent, Gallagher is encouraging businesses to review their insurance arrangements and make sure their cover reflects the risks they face.
The research found that, only less than half (40%) of businesses in the region had standalone commercial crime insurance which would pay out for these kinds of losses with a significant number of business leaders (38%) saying they manage their balance sheet to withstand any losses.
The findings highlight why businesses need to understand their insurance cover and check whether their protection covers different types of fraud and theft they could face. This is particularly important as criminals find new ways to target businesses, from fake invoices and payment scams to fraud involving employees or people impersonating suppliers.
Daniel Miller, Executive Director of Gallagher in the Middle East, said: "Fraud can happen to any business. It might be a fake invoice that gets paid, a criminal pretending to be a supplier or an employee stealing money over several months without anyone noticing.
"What our research shows is that these incidents can be incredibly expensive and it's not always just the money that's stolen. Businesses can lose valuable time dealing with the fallout and face disruption to their operations. That's why it's so important for businesses to understand the risks they face and make sure they have the right protection in place.
"Insurance is an important part of that protection, alongside practical measures such as checking changes to supplier bank details, making sure payments are properly authorised and helping staff recognise suspicious requests. Taking these steps before an incident happens can make a real difference.
“Corporate crime can take many forms, and businesses should regularly review their insurance with their broker to ensure it reflects how criminals are targeting them.”
The findings form part of Gallagher's global corporate crime report, which questioned 1,150 senior business decision-makers across 12 countries, including 150 across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.